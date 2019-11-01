Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kyle And Lola Fight

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, November 4 bring trouble in paradise for newlyweds Kyle and Lola as Theo once again manages to cause problems in their relationship. Plus, Chelsea works hard to cover her tracks, but it could be too little too late for the ex con artist.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) fight about Theo (Tyler Johnson), according to SheKnows Soaps. Jack (Peter Bergman) insisted on getting a DNA test on Theo despite Kyle’s objections, and the results arrive. Jack does Kyle the courtesy of letting him know first, but unfortunately for Kyle, the answer isn’t what he hoped for. Theo is indeed Dina’s (Marla Adams) grandson, and Kyle is furious. Even in the face of learning that he has a new first cousin, Kyle warns Jack about Theo’s conniving ways.

Instead of comforting Kyle, Lola tries to convince him to give Theo a chance. At least in Lola’s mind, Theo is trying to change and become a better person. In fact, Kyle feels that Lola is team Theo, which hurts him. To Kyle, it seems like everybody in his whole family wants him to forget about Theo’s past transgressions and welcome him into the family with open arms, but Kyle still feels like something is way off with his one-time friend.

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) tries to hide what she’s been doing. She’s frantic after Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) shows up and asks her for her late husband’s money. What’s worse is Chelsea cannot even get her hands on the dough, and that is enough to make her incredibly desperate. With Nick (Joshua Morrow) running for the city council and putting their lives under a microscope, Chelsea feels the pressure bearing down on top of her.

She frantically tries to come up with the money to get Simon out of her life for good. After all this time, Chelsea felt the fallout from Calvin’s misdeeds was behind her. She’s moved on with Nick, and they’re living a mostly happy life together in spite of the recent problems they had with Connor (Judah Mackey) after Adam (Mark Grossman) left Genoa City briefly. However, now, Adam is back and being a father to Connor, and Nick and Chelsea live together with Christian (Alex Wilson), and they should be able to enjoy themselves. Things never stay positive for long, though, for Chelsea, and this time is no different for her. Chelsea once again resorts to her con artist past to dig herself out of a jam.