‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Dishes On Marriage To Husband Mauricio Umansky, Admits They Are ‘Opposites’

What makes their relationship work?

Kyle Richards opened up about her marriage to husband Mauricio Umansky during an interview with Us Weekly on November 1.

As she and her co-stars film the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards spoke to the magazine about her decades-long marriage to Umanksy and explained why they’ve been able to make their relationship work for so long.

“We’ve been together since we were kids, basically, and I really think it’s important to let your partner grow and change and be themselves,” Richards told the magazine.

According to Richards, couples often grow apart because they change outside of their relationship. However, if couples make a real effort to take a step back and allow one another to grow, they will able to grow and change and evolve together, which she believes is a big part of making a marriage successful. Richards also said that picking the right partner to begin with can make or break a marriage.

While a lot of Richard’s peers have gone to couples’ counseling before tying the knot, she and Umansky are quite steady with one another and remain strong as a unit.

“My husband and I are opposites,” she said. “So, I always said that if it wasn’t for me, he would be dead. And if it wasn’t for him, I would never take a chance in life. It’s finding that balance, but we have the same common goal and that’s why we work.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Umansky recently gave an interview to Inman and during the conversation, which was primarily based around his successful career as a realtor, he revealed that the past tension between him and his family, and Kathy Hilton, Rick Hilton, and their family, had been put to rest one year ago. Then, a short time after the interview was shared, Kathy Hilton seemingly denied her brother-in-law’s revelation by liking a shady comment from a fan about their family feud.

“Now the truth why @kimrichards11 and @kathyhilton are not so chummy with @kylerichards18,” the fan had written after reading that the family drama was over.

While Kathy’s “like” seemed to suggest that Umansky wasn’t being honest about the current dynamic between their two families, she did not share her own statement about his claim and both he and Richards have remained silent in regard to her potential shade.

Richards and her co-stars are currently in production on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is expected to premiere on Bravo TV sometime next year.