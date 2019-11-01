Jinger Duggar And Older Sister Jana Rock ‘Matching Outfits’ In Instagram Snapshot

Jinger Duggar shared a photo of her and Jana sporting similar denim looks.

Jinger Duggar and her older sister Jana are twinning in a recent social media snapshot. However, there’s a key difference between the siblings’ stylish looks.

On Friday, Jinger, 25, took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the ensembles that she and Jana, 29, rocked for an outing in Los Angeles. In the image, both girls are wearing denim jackets over their dark outfits. However, Jinger’s jacket is a slightly lighter wash. The younger Duggar daughter is also rocking her denim outerwear with a pair of black button-front skinny jeans and a black T-shirt, while Jana has paired hers with a black knee-length dress.

The similarities between Jinger and Jana’s looks extend to their hair. Both girls are wearing their long locks straight, and their tresses have been dyed. However, Jinger’s hair is a dark blonde color with light blonde highlights, while Jana is rocking ombré hair that fades from a dark reddish brown hue to a bright strawberry blonde at the ends.

Even though Jinger is rocking pants while her sister is not, she referred to their ensembles as “matching outfits” in the caption of her Instagram post. She also wrote that she and Jana don’t usually wear similar looks.

Jinger’s post sparked a discussion about the two sisters’ fashion choices, and fans were having a hard time deciding who wore it better.

“I love Jinger’s style! Blue nails and blonde hair!” wrote one fan.

“Jana is so so beautiful,” another remarked.

Other fans expressed their support for Jinger Duggar’s decision to ditch her family’s strict dress code, which is based on what the Bible says about clothing. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jinger got emotional while she talked about her fashion choices during last week’s episode of Counting On. She was the first of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s daughters to start wearing pants regularly after leaving home, which was a big deal to longtime Duggar fans. This is because her parents had spent years preaching about their belief that girls should only wear modest dresses and skirts. Eventually, the dress code also became closely tied to the Duggar daughters’ public images and identities.

Michelle Duggar, who is a born-again Christian, taught her daughters that her interpretation of the Bible is that God wants women to wear “feminine” clothes like skirts and dresses. However, Jinger said that she has “different convictions” than her mother when it comes to clothing. She also explained that pants are simply more practical for certain activities, like hiking up and down a steep hill during a trek to the Hollywood sign.

Jinger Duggar said that she consulted with her mother when she made the decision to start wearing pants and shorts, and now some fans are hoping that some of her sisters will follow suit. Jill Duggar started rocking pants soon after Jinger did, but what many fans really want to see is Jana in a pair of skinny jeans.

“Would love to see Jana rocking some black jeans, too!” read one response to Jinger’s Instagram photo.

This would be another big first because none of the Duggar girls have added pants to their wardrobe rotation before moving out of their parents’ house. So far, Jana hasn’t spoken out about whether she agrees with her mother’s interpretation of the Bible or if she’s simply respecting her family’s dress code while she’s still living at home. If she ever does leave the Duggar compound in Arkansas, fans might learn more about her true feelings about fashion.