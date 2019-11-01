Joy-Anna Duggar Grieves Loss Of Daughter With Instagram Post In Honor Of Her Due Date

Joy-Anna Duggar continues to grieve the loss of her infant daughter with her husband Austin Forsyth. The baby, which would have been due in eight days, was honored by her mother with a touching Instagram post where Joy-Anna shared a photo of herself, her sisters and sisters-in-law at a time when all were sharing the glow of pregnancy together.

The Counting On star shared the photo, where she was seen pictured alongside sisters-in-law Kendra Duggar, Anna Duggar, Abbie Duggar, and Lauren Duggar as well as her sister Jessa Duggar, who cradled her newborn baby girl Ivy in her arms.

At the time, all the women were pregnant together, making for a stunning family photo.

In the caption of the post, Joy-Anna remarked how happy she was to have this photo, as a way to document the life of her daughter, who died at 20 weeks gestation.

She spoke about how grateful she was to be able to carry her child, even for that short amount of time, and remarked how happy she was for her family members, who will all be delivering their children within the next months.

Sister-in-law Anna Duggar commented on Joy’s photo, stating, “Love you so much Joy! God’s grace has been so evident in your life during this difficult time of loss. Words cannot describe how much I miss Annabell. I cherish the special memories you and I shared during our pregnancies and look forward to seeing Annabell again in Heaven!”

Joy’s sister Jessa Duggar also commented on the photo, remarking, “It has brought tears to my eyes to watch the way you take Ivy up into your arms and love on her. You’re a beautiful, strong woman. I love you so much.”

In July of this year, Joy-Anna miscarried her little girl, whom she named Annabell Elise. The reality star shared the news on Instagram, along with a heartbreaking sequence of photos where she and Austin were seen in Joy’s hospital bed, holding their daughter after her passing.

“We only had her for 20 weeks,” wrote the couple on their shared Instagram account. “Life is fragile and precious. So thankful the Lord gave her to us for that short time! She will be in our hearts forever!”

The infant was wrapped in a pink blanket and was wearing a lace cap on her head in the photos Joy-Anna and Austin shared with their Instagram followers.

Joy-Anna remarked in the latest issue of Us Weekly that she is allowing her body to heal before trying to conceive once again.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Joy-Anna shared a series of photos to Instagram during a hunting trip with her husband and brothers to the social media site and revealed she was struggling to keep up with the men in her family as they hiked through the Rocky Mountains.

Joy-Anna and Austin are parents to one son, Gideon, who was born in February 2018.

Counting On airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.