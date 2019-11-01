Stella Maxwell Stuns As Britney Spears From The ‘I’m A Slave 4 U’ Era For Halloween

Stella Maxwell finally revealed her Halloween costume with her Instagram fans today, as she rocked a great rendition of one of Britney Spears’ most iconic ensembles. The Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a couple of updates, which revealed her impressive transformation into the pop star.

The first post was a video, as Stella showed off her outfit while posing with a live snake. The brown snake was wrapped around her neck, and slithered around slightly as the model played with it in her hands. The actual snake that Britney used was an albino Burmese Python, and it was over seven feet long, according to Time. And thanks to its albino nature, the snake was white with neon yellow markings. Even though Stella didn’t score a similar-looking snake, it’s arguably impressive that the model went all-out for the evening, and rocked a live snake.

In fact, Stella was spotted arriving with the snake at Drake’s Halloween party on Thursday night, according to the Daily Mail. She later swapped the snake for a plush, but her entrance likely turned many heads.

The rest of the model’s ensemble included a lime green crop top that was very similar to the one that Britney wore during her iconic “I’m a Slave 4 U” performance at the 2001 Video Music Awards. Her top was a lighter shade, but offered a similar cut. She also rocked a pair of black brief-style bottoms, and accessorized with a similar, bedazzled belt and dark blue fabric that fell down her legs.

The first video was posted 16 hours ago. Stella confirmed her costume by tagging Britney in the captions. This update has been liked over 12,000 times already, with fans raving about Stella in the comments section.

“Leganderyyyyyyy yaaaay,” gushed a follower.

“Love it! One of my favs this year,” declared an admirer.

“Yasssssssssss…. screaming,” expressed a fan.

Meanwhile, one follower noted Stella’s recent drama.

“And sorry what I heard on tmz…. be safe,” they said.

The fan was referring to Stella’s stalker, who has allegedly made violent threats to kill her and rape her, according to TMZ. The stalker, named Ruben Velazquez, has been charged with criminal harassment and threats. Plus, the model was able to get a restraining order against him. The issue was likely to have stressed her out, considering that Ruben reportedly has visited her house uninvited. He even reportedly sent her a picture of her home, presumably to prove he was there.

With the drama aside, it looks like Stella still managed to enjoy her Halloween.

