Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour Embrace Electrifying Chills For First Halloween Post-‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour just spent their first Halloween together and it looks like it was a great one. The engaged couple went with a fun theme for their synced costumes and fans are loving their vibe.

On Friday, both Hannah and Dylan shared photos from their Halloween evening via their Instagram pages. Anybody who is a fan of the movie Grease immediately recognized their theme, as he was “Danny” and she was “Sandy,” the two central characters from the film.

Hannah embraced high red heels, skintight black leggings, and a black crop top to emulate the character originally portrayed by Olivia Newton-John in the 1978 movie. The Bachelor in Paradise star curled her blond hair into waves mimicking the style Sandy wore during the movie and she nailed the look.

Dylan pulled off his Danny-inspired look too. His job was admittedly somewhat more simple, as he was able to just throw on a black T-shirt and black pants and look pretty close to John Travolta from the movie. Of course, the Bachelor in Paradise stars already had the chemistry aspect nailed down, so Hannah and Dylan didn’t have to work hard to showcase the kind of pull Danny and Sandy had toward one another.

Dylan’s caption noted that he had “chills,” and Hannah quickly commented that it was “electrifying.”

These are references to the “Greased Lightnin'” song from Grease.

The pose that Hannah and Dylan struck in his post was reminiscent of the movie as well, and her post showed the two Bachelor in Paradise stars canoodling with one another. Plenty of their BIP co-stars commented on the posts with lots of love, and fans went wild for these photos, too.

“My heart is melting,” shared one fan on Dylan’s post.

“D*mn it looks like you almost swept Hannah off her feet… again,” teased another of Dylan’s followers.

“Super cute! I love it!” noted one of Hannah’s followers.

Hannah currently has 1.5 million followers on Instagram, and more than 200,000 of them had liked this post within the first hour. Dylan has nearly 670,000 followers, and almost 85,000 of them showed their love for his photo in that same timeframe.

Luckily, it looks as Hannah and Dylan are still going strong after their Season 6 Bachelor in Paradise engagement. Over the past few days, news on two other splits from last summer became public. Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty ended their engagement, and Tayshia Adams split with John Paul Jones. So far, Kate Morton and Chris Bukowski are still together.

Will Hannah and Dylan ultimately make it down the aisle? Bachelor in Paradise fans won’t know the answer to that big question for a while yet, but the two certainly looked adorable as Danny and Sandy for their Grease-inspired Halloween.