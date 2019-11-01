Candice Swanepoel Exposes Chest In See-Through Bodysuit For Halloween

On Friday, Candice Swanepoel finally revealed her Halloween costume with her Instagram fans, and it turned out that she opted for a very risqué look. The Victoria’s Secret Angel rocked a clear bodysuit, with silver, bedazzled strips decorating her chest and midriff. This meant that she left nothing to the imagination since the silver strips barely censored her body.

The model completed her look with flirty styling, which included wearing her hair down in tight curls. Her makeup popped, as she sported a dramatic cat-eye, bright blue eyeshadow, and red lipstick. She kept the bedazzled theme rolling with her earrings, and appeared to be having a ton of fun in the photos.

The VS Angel posed beside her friend, Eduardo Bravin, who opted for a similarly see-through look. He wore a bright yellow mesh shirt paired with dazzling, silver pants.

In the first photo, Eduardo stood behind Candice and wrapped his right arm around her. He placed his left hand on his head, while the model did the same with her right hand.

The second shot was even more sizzling. Candice faced her friend and he held her right leg which she had wrapped around him. The angle revealed that the bodysuit included more silver strips on her derriere.

As revealing as the outfit was, the model still covered herself up with a pair of nude tights and bottoms.

The photos are too revealing to share here, but you can check it out on Candice’s Instagram page on which fans have been gushing about her good looks.

The photo has been liked more than 338,000 times even though it has only been live for three hours.

“You’re insanely hot,” declared a follower.

“CANDICE OMG!!!!!! ADORE!!!!Absolutely unbelievable, a f*cking QUEEN!!” gushed a fan.

“You look so gorgeous, maybe wear this on the reg,” suggested an admirer.

“Do you believe in love after love?” asked a follower, who seems to be thinking that the model’s outfit represents Cher.

In addition to the photos, Candice posted another Instagram update that showed her bathed in a red glow. She was wearing the same bodysuit as in the photos, but the vibe was completely different. While the first set was flirty and fun, this video was dark and spooky. A subtle filter also offered a red glow, which flashed in her right eye and behind her in the backdrop.

Fans who can’t get enough of this VS Angel should keep an eye on her Instagram. She also recently posted an update in which Candice Swanepoel rocked a tiny swimsuit.