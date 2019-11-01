Kendall Jenner Gets On Horseback To Portray ‘Forest Fairy’ In Halloween Photos

Kendall Jenner is on top of a white horse in a recent Instagram photo series as she shows off her “forest fairy” Halloween costume. The outfit consists of a gold feathery dress that’s cinched at the waist to accentuate the model’s subtle curves. She’s also wearing iridescent golden wings and a headpiece.

The photo accumulated more than 2 million views and over 11,000 comments in the first hour after it was posted

In those comments, fans seemed captivated by her depiction. And some of the comments came from Instagram accounts belonging to her famous family members.

“Omg on the horse!!!! So beautiful!!” wrote her sister Kim Kardashian West.

“Like who are you,” Khloe Kardashian asked.

Her famous friends chimed in too.

“Yoooooo Marry Me,” fellow high-fashion model, Joan Smalls added.

But her non-famous followers left most of the comments and many of them were very enthusiastic in their praise of Kendall’s photos.

“Girl!!!! What!!!! Pony fairy dreams!!! This is so so good!!” one fan gushed.

As People Magazine reports, Kendall wore the outfit to her 24th birthday party which was held on Halloween night even though her birthday is actually on November 3.

In her Instagram stories, she shares a behind the scenes look at how she prepared for the night. In the first clip, she’s dressed in a super-short black nightgown and a matching sheer fur-trimmed robe. We later see the beginning of her transformation, as she’s wearing eye makeup and a pair of elf ears. Then she takes a mirror selfie wearing the gold feathered dress before finally adding the wings and headpiece to complete the look.

Her Instagram stories also give viewers glimpses of the festivities. First, we can see that the wait-staff is dressed up in replicas of the sparkly orange gown that she wore to this year’s Met Gala.

Kendall also reveals some of the costumes that her famous friends chose to wear. In one clip, you see Gigi Hadid dressed as Jim Carey’s character from The Mask.

Her sister Bella is rocking head-toe black leather for her Catwoman depiction. Based on the white stitching on her outfit, it looks like her inspiration was Michelle Pfeifer’s performance in 1992’s Batman Returns.

Actor Luka Sabbat is also there, dressed in a leather mask, pants and harness. Jaden Smith makes an appearance in Kendall’s stories tool and he’s dressed like rapper Tyler The Creator.

Based on the videos, it looks like Kendall’s guests had a great time.