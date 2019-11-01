‘Queen Of Curves’ Abigail Ratchford Exposes Perky Derriere In Red Lingerie

The stunner sizzled in her sexy lingerie.

On Friday, Abigail Ratchford, known as the “Queen of Curves,” shared yet another sizzling snap for her 9 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo shows the model standing against a large, full-length mirror in her beautiful bedroom. Abigail arched her back and turned her head to face away from the camera. She put one of her hands to her chest and held an opened tube of red lipstick in the other.

Abigail sizzled in a lacy red bra and matching underwear that left little to the imagination. The model’s incredible curves, toned abs, and long, lean legs were on full display in the skimpy lingerie. Her bra straps slipped off her shoulders, giving her added sex appeal. Abigail’s perky derriere can be seen in the mirror’s reflection.

The brunette bombshell accessorized the sultry look with a pair of statement earrings and numerous sparkling rings.

The beauty styled her long, luscious locks in loose waves. She opted to wear a full face of makeup, including smoky eyeshadow, glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick that enhanced her gorgeous features. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the caption, the model advertised her 2020 calendar that will be released later this month.

Fans seem to love the sexy snap, as it quickly racked up more than 35,000 likes. Abigail’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While many simply left heart and fire emoji in the comments section, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You’re the most beautiful woman ever,” wrote a fan.

“How are you so smart and beautiful at the same time,” quipped another commenter.

“Girl OMG u look amazing!!!” chimed in a different Instagram user.

Some fans also made sure to mention that they had already purchased Abigail’s calendar.

Loading...

“Ya I caved. Ordered one [calendar] like a couple weeks ago. Patiently awaiting its arrival,” said one follower, adding a winking face emoji to the comment.

Fortunately for fans who do not want to pay $24.99 for a calendar, Abigail has a tendency to post provocative photos of herself on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram photos show her wearing revealing ensembles. Last month, the stunner drove fans metaphorically wild by flaunting her ample cleavage in a tiny yellow top. The snap has been liked over 110,000 times.

To see more of Abigail, be sure to check out her Instagram account.