‘The Hills’ Stars Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Share Adorable Family Halloween Pics As ‘The Flintstones’

'The Hills: New Beginnings' stars channeled the classic cartoon family for Halloween.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt spent Halloween as The Flintstones. The Hills: New Beginnings stars channeled the cartoon caveman and his wife as they celebrated the October holiday with their toddler son, Gunner.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram, “Speidi” gave fans a peek at their transformation into Bedrock residents Fred and Wilma Flintstone, while little Gunner dressed as a not-so-ferocious leopard. Heidi can be seen wearing a bright red wig and Wilma’s telltale white dress and chunky necklace, while Spencer sports Fred Flintstone’s orange-and-black caveman suit, jet black hair, and humongous cartoon feet.

In the caption to the sweet snaps, Heidi noted that Gunner, who was born in 2017, only wore his costume for “two minutes” before tiring of it. The MTV reality star added that she originally bought her son a Bam Bam costume – Bam Bam Rubble was the son of Fred and Wilma’s neighbors, Barney and Betty Rubble – but that he chose the leopard suit instead.

Other photos showed Gunner with a pumpkin-shaped Halloween bucket, and later opening treats with his family nearby.

Heidi also noted that her family had been evacuated from their Southern California neighborhood due to wildfires but were able to come home just in time to take Gunner trick-or-treating.

Fans of The Hills: New Beginnings stars hit the comments section of the post to react to the sweet Halloween pics.

“Cutest leopard, cutest fam,” one fan wrote.

“Aww Gunner should’ve been Pebbles!” another joked.

“Loving [Spencer’s] feet. Hope he took them off before bed or it’d be like sleeping with Bigfoot,” a third fan joked.

“Most adorable family pic! Yabba dabba doo time…. Glad you’re all safe!” another follower wrote.

Loading...

This is not the first time Heidi and Spencer have shared photos of their family Halloween costumes. In 2017, when Gunner was just a few weeks-old, Us Weekly posted photos of the reality TV couple dressed up as Taco Bell employees while little Gunner was swaddled up as a tiny taco.

Two years later, Heidi and Spencer have clearly been enjoying Halloween with their 2-year-old son. Earlier this month, the family was photographed spending time at a pumpkin patch. Heidi captioned an Instagram update of her clan surrounded by a massive amount of pumpkins.

“It’s a pumpkin patch party! I couldn’t believe how much fun [Gunner]had!” she wrote. “Every holiday continues to be more fun!”

You can see more of Heidi, Spencer, and little Gunner Pratt when The Hills: New Beginnings returns to MTV for its upcoming second season.