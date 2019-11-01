‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Reveals The Show Has Made Her Marriage To PK Stronger: ‘We’re Really Connected’

Dorit Kemsley has seen relational benefits from 'RHOBH.'

Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, have not fallen victim to the reality TV curse, which has wrecked so many relationships over the years.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine today, Dorit, who is currently in the midst of filming Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was asked if being on the Bravo TV reality series has impacted her marriage to PK.

“If anything, it’s made us stronger. And we’re really connected,” Dorit explained. “I mean, I love this man through, and through, and through. He’s there. He’s there as a great support and obviously we go through things together. So, all of the ups and downs he’s there for and he really gives me great advice and he’s such a rock.”

Dorit and PK were married in March 2015 and share two children, five-year-old son, Jagger, and three-year-old daughter, Phoenix.

The pair have made headlines in recent months for the numerous lawsuits they’ve faced over the past couple of years. However, throughout their legal drama, they’ve kept their heads held high and continued to enjoy spending their lives together as they attempt to navigate the legal issues.

During Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit’s husband was accused of owing money to one of Camille Grammer’s friends. However, no details were provided about Camille’s allegations.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dorit opened up about Camille’s decision to bring up the money problems PK was facing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during an interview with Extra TV in July. At the time, Dorit said that when it came to Camille’s comment, the longtime reality star had clearly set out to embarrass and hurt her family.

“[Camille] wanted to embarrass and hurt and make some digs. That’s what she set out to do and that’s what she did,” Dorit said of her co-star’s verbal attack.

As Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continued, Camille offered an apology for what she said and her behavior, but Dorit wasn’t convinced that their issues with one another were over.

“With Camille, you’ll get an apology but you never know what’s waiting for you around the corner,” Dorit explained.

Camille announced weeks ago on Twitter that she would not be appearing on Season 10.

Dorit, PK and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV sometime next year for Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.