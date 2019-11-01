Anouk Matton Sizzles In White Angel Halloween Costume & Fans Love It

Anouk Matton finally shared a photo of her Halloween look with her Instagram fans today. It turned out that the DJ opted for a white angel costume, and shared two photos in the update.

The first photo showed Anouk posing close to the ground in a crouch, as she propped up her left knee. She placed her left hand by her mouth, and gazed at the camera with a coy expression on her face. Her ensemble included a white bodysuit, angel wings, and a halo. She completed her costume with white stockings, lacy gloves, and a pair of eye-catching boots. The boots featured high heels with pink fire flame accents.

In addition, the DJ transformed her usual blond locks into mostly white to match the rest of her angel costume. Her makeup told a different story, however, as she opted for dark tones. She rocked dark mascara and eye liner, and drew several lines below her lids. She also sported dark lipstick, which she smeared slightly for a dramatic effect.

The second photo of the set showed Anouk posing alongside her friend, Coleman Tunc, who rocked a “harlequin sweetheart” costume, according to her Instagram post. This shot all revealed that the bodysuit that the DJ wore featured a lace accent in the front. The two were seen posing in front of a large, stone fireplace.

This update has been liked over 12,000 times so far. Fans gushed about Anouk in the comments section.

“Omg wauuuuuw you are goals,” raved a follower.

“You should win an award for the best & hottest halloween outfit aswell,” noted an admirer.

One fan gave a shout-out to the DJ, referring an upcoming appearance.

“Happy Halloween @mattnworld See you tomorrow at the Villa,” they said.

However, she responded with some news for the fan.

“I wont be playing there tomorrow unfortunately,” she noted.

In addition, Anouk shared several Instagram stories that revealed just how much fun she and her friend were having. The first available update showed them crouching close to the ground and posing together, while the DJ held her phone up to take the photo. The second picture showed them hanging out in a room with low light. The final video was a clip of the pair dancing up a storm. It’s clear that they’re good friends, as they showed off their dance moves and interacted with each other.

Followers can keep an eye on her social media for new updates. In the meantime, those that can’t seem to get enough of the blond bombshell should check out a prior post where she rocked a bikini.