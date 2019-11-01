Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Rocks Insanely Tiny Red Dress For Sexy Devil Halloween Costume

Devin Brugman transformed into Devil Brugman for Halloween this year, and her fans are going absolutely insane over the ensemble.

On Friday, November 1, the bikini queen took to her Instagram to reveal to her 1.3 million followers what she wore for the spooky holiday, and the look was an instant hit. The post included two photos and a video, all taken mirror-selfie style at the 28-year-old’s home in Los Angeles, California, and saw her looking smoking hot in a sexy devil costume that brought some serious heat to her page.

The brunette bombshell’s look included a sparkling red mini dress that hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways. It was of a strapless design that fell low on her chest, with an even deeper v neckline that put more than an eyeful of cleavage well on display. A smile bow tied in the middle of her bust drew even more attention to Devin’s exposed chest — but that was just the beginning of the babe’s eye-popping display.

The bold red garment also boasted a dangerously short length that certainly upped the ante of the look. It fell just to the model’s upper thigh and had a flame-cut style hemline that flashed even more of her long, toned legs and sculpted thighs. Meanwhile, the curve-hugging fabric wrapped tight around Devin’s peachy derriere and trim waist to accentuate her hourglass figure and flat midsection.

Devin completed the look with a thick red choker of the same shimmering red fabric and, of course, wore a pair of red devil horns on top of her head. Her brunette tresses fell in messy waves all around her face, while her gorgeous makeup look — which consisted of a pink lip stick and smokey eye — made her striking features pop.

It didn’t take long for fans to began showering the swimwear designer’s Halloween-themed Instagram post with love. As of this writing, the upload has racked up nearly 13,000 likes within its first hour of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well, where many left compliments for the babe’s haw-dropping Halloween transformation.

“You are so gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another said that Devin was “such a hottie.”

“Such a great costume!” commented a third.

While Devin spent today showing off her Halloween costume on social media, she is often seen modeling pieces from her swimsuit brand Monday Swimwear. Just recently, the babe debuted the collection’s new snakeskin print in a sizzling triple Instagram update that saw her rocking a skimpy two-piece in the bold pattern — a look that drove her followers absolutely wild.