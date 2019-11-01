‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Confirms She And Dennis McKinley Are Engaged After A Brief Split Earlier This Year

The couple is back on after filming 'RHOA' Season 12.

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley are back together after a months-long split earlier this year.

During a November 1 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member, who shares a seven-month-old baby girl with McKinley, Pilar Jhena, confirmed the two of them are back together after a reunion midway through the series’ upcoming 12th season.

“We’re engaged and we’re doing really good,” Williams revealed. “We’re doing the work that needs to be done to have a great foundation and build an amazing family for us.”

Although Williams and McKinley are in a great place today, Williams said she’s “definitely not too excited” to relive the hardships they endured after their June breakup on the upcoming episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12. That said, Williams hopes that watching the drama between them play out will serve as a learning tool for the both of them.

“I think that it’ll even give him a whole other side of what I was going through, and he can see how we were talking to each other,” she explained.

While Williams and McKinley don’t have any wedding plans at the moment, she said that she and her fiance are thinking about expanding their family with a second child sooner rather than later.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Williams and McKinley reportedly became re-engaged as cameras rolled for the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta this past summer. According to a report from Radar Online at the time, McKinley asked Williams to marry him for a second time during a cast trip to Toronto, Canada in early August.

As the outlet explained, McKinley’s second proposal took place during a party thrown by Tanya Sam at a rooftop pool bar and all of the women of the show, including Nene Leakes, Kandi Burruss, and Kenya Moore, were present when McKinley suddenly walked in and surprised Williams with his presence.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will recall, Williams and McKinley began dating one another in early 2018 and confirmed Williams was expecting their first child in September of that year. Then, just weeks later, after she was spotted with a massive diamond ring, they confirmed they were also engaged.

To see more of Williams, McKinley, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12, which began airing this Sunday night, November 3 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.