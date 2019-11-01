Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Wears Just Thigh-High Boots In Racy New Photo

Danielle Knudson took to her Instagram page today to share a nude photo of herself that left little to the imagination.

The photo shows the Canadian bombshell rocking just a pair of thigh-high boots and nothing else while posing in a black and gray studio set. Though the photo is too racy to share here, readers who wish to take a peek at Knudson’s knockout capture can do so on her Instagram page.

In the photo, the blonde stunner is posing in profile, putting her bare booty on full display. Knudson is hugging her upper body with both of her arms, covering her breasts. By posing this way, Knudson makes sure that the photo she shared is still abiding by Instagram’s no-nudity policy.

Knudson has her right side to the viewer as she stands with one leg in front of the other, in a pose that helps accentuate the natural curves of her body. The model simply wore a pair of stylish leather boots that feature snakeskin-like print in different shades of white, black and gray.

The lighting of the photo showcases Knudson’s sun-kissed complexion, which contrasts with the bright white of the boots. She wore her blonde hair swept over to one side and styled down as it falls onto her bareback.

Knudson is looking over her right shoulder, shooting a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. The model is wearing a bit of eyeliner and mascara, helping her eyes contrast with the rest of her neutral-colored makeup. The bronzer on Knudson’s cheeks accentuates the stunning structure of her face.

The professionally taken photo, captured by photographer Holly Parker, plays with lighting and shadows to create a strong contrast.

The post — which Knudson shared with her almost half a million Instagram followers — garnered more than 7,200 likes in under an hour after going live. The same time period also brought in upwards of 50 comments on the photo, which is bound to garner more interactions as the day progresses.

Instagram users who are fans of the Canadian model didn’t hesitate to take the comment section to praise her beauty, raving about her physique and sharing their admiration of her.

“Love this picture!” one user wrote, adding red hearts and fire emoji to the comment.

“Damn girl,” said another fan, who also include a fire emoji.

“WOW! Nice boots too,” a third user chimed in.