Erica Mena Squeezes Her Baby Bump Into Leather Outfit For ‘Matrix’ Halloween Costume

Erica Mena unveiled her couple Halloween costume with Safaree yesterday, but she’s since followed it up with a completely different look. This time, the Love & Hip Hop star was spotted in a leather ensemble on Instagram. She managed to squeeze her baby bump into a tight top and pants, and continued to prove that maternity looks can be just as glamorous as any other type of clothing.

The top that Erica wore featured long sleeves and a zip-up accent in the front. It also had two cut-outs on her upper chest, while a hint of her belly peeked through. Her pants were skintight, and rested on her baby bump. She completed her look with a pair of dark sunglasses.

The reality TV star also styled herself with a sleek, low ponytail with a middle part. She accessorized with large, silver hoop earrings but opted to go without a necklace.

Erica posed against a low wall, and propped up her left knee while looking to her right. She pushed the sunglasses down the bridge of her nose, and grabbed her ponytail with her left hand.

The captions revealed that she was going for a Matrix Halloween costume, and it seems like a big hit among her fans. Even though the photo has only been posted for half-an-hour, it’s already racked up over 15,000 views.

Many fans focused on complimenting Safaree’s wife on her pregnancy glow.

“You look wonderful mama you carrying that belly like a queen,” gushed a follower.

“I’m serious…mami u sooo cute pregnant that baby girl is making u even more gorgeous,” declared an admirer.

“You know what Ms. Mena…you are beautiful in ya Glow,” expressed a fan.

“Black really IS slimming…I didn’t even see the d*mn stomach @iamerica_mena,” claimed an Instagram user.

The couple kept the pregnancy secret for a while, although fans consistently commented on rumors on her Instagram page. By the time they shared the happy news with fans, Erica had a huge belly. Since then, the reality TV star has been keeping her fans in the know with plenty of updates.

The due date is still unknown, so fans will have to wait a little longer to meet their baby girl. Considering the glam factor that Erica possesses, it’s likely that her daughter will also be dressed to impress whenever she makes her debut. Fans will also have to wait and see how public the new parents will be with their new baby.

