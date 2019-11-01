Alexina Graham Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Nothing But A Towel For Sultry, Black-And-White Snap

Alexina Graham has her Instagram followers in a frenzy yet again.

On Friday, November 1, the Victoria’s Secret Angel treated her thousands of fans to a sultry new snap that proved impossible to ignore. The black-and-white photo saw the 27-year-old standing in front of a large, floor-to-ceiling window that overlooked the city below — but that was hardly the view that captivated the attention of her audience.

The camera was positioned behind the British bombshell to capture a full-length look at her incredible figure, which was left nearly completely on display as she took in the scene from the room. Alexina appeared to have just emerged from the shower, or was possibly getting ready to hop in, as she was wearing nothing but a towel in the sizzling snap, though it hardly did its job to provide any coverage to her killer curves.

Instead of wrapping the plush fabric completely around her, the lingerie model opted to only use it to cover up the front of her body, leaving plenty of cleavage and sideboob still well on display in her attempt. She clutched the towel across her chest, letting it billow down to her knees while her curvaceous backside was completely bare.

The decision certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform’s standards by showing off her peachy derriere and long, sculpted legs in their entirety — an NSFW display that her fans hardly seemed bothered by.

Alexina’s long, red hair was worn down for the steamy snap, cascading behind her back in loose, messy waves. She also appeared to be going makeup-free in the shot, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

It wasn’t long before Alexina’s new Instagram upload began racking up likes and comments. The racy post has already been double tapped more than 16,000 times in just one hour since going live to the social media platform. Dozens took their admiration for the photo a step further by flocking to the comments section, where many left compliments for the model’s jaw-dropping display.

“Bod goals,” one person wrote, while another said that Alexina was “perfection.”

Loading...

“Oh my dear lord. Marry me,” wrote a third.

A fourth fan joked that he would “love to live in the building directly opposite” of Alexina.

This is hardly the first time that Alexina has has shown some skin on social media. Just last week, the babe slipped into a scandalous, strappy lingerie look that was equally-as-risque as her display today, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.