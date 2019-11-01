‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore, 48, Flaunts Insane Physique In White Underwear For Hot New Update

Kenya Moore took to social media today to share a photo of her fit figure in a post she used to promote a brand of supplements. On Friday, November 1, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to her Instagram feed to post an update in which she rocks an underwear set that highlights her super toned body to tell her fans about the benefits of Body Complex RX’s products.

In the photo, the 48-year-old reality TV star is standing by a well-lit window as she rocks a two-piece lingerie set that consists of a sporty bra that features a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, accentuate accentuate Moore’s buxom physique. The bra also boasts thick straps that go around her neck, leaving her strong shoulders on display.

Moore teamed her bra with a pair of matching underwear bottoms in white and light gray that sit bellow her bellybutton, showcasing her insanely toned abs. The lingerie bottoms are by Calvin Klein, according to the name brand printed across its waistband.

Meanwhile, Moore is a cup by Body Complex RX that contains the brand’s chocolate protein shake, as Moore said in her caption. The shake’s original container is set on a table next to her by the window.

She is posing with one leg propped in front of the other in a way that further highlights the curves of her body. Moore wore her raven hair pulled back in a high ponytail, which is pulled over her left shoulder.

Since going live, the post — which Moore shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 13,400 likes in just minutes of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same short amount of time also brought in upwards of 300 comments to the photo, which will likely continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media app took to the comments section to share their admiration for Moore, raving over her figure.

“Wow!!!!! [heart eyes emoji] [hands raised emoji] I mean SNAP Back sis!!!!!” one user chimed in.

“Yaasssess post baby body chocolate queen..gorgeous!!!” said another fan.

“She fine,” a third fan raved.

As The Inquisitr has previously written, Moore has been sharing her weight loss journey with her Instagram fans since she gave birth to her only child, Brooklyn, in November 2018. Moore and her husband Marc Daly has recently announced that they were separating, shocking fans of the popular TV show.