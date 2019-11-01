‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A Ciara & Ben Pregnancy Bombshell Could Be On The Way

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that a huge baby bombshell could be coming for fan favorite couple Ben Weston and Ciara Brady.

Soap Dirt reports that with the rumored time jump that is about to occur in Salem, the lives of many of the characters will likely change greatly. The soap has already been hinting that there will some big baby news, and has already revealed that Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) are expecting babies with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf).

However, Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) may also be added to that list. The couple have been hot and heavy for months now, and DOOL has even hinted that Ciara could be expecting with a recent storyline about how she felt suddenly nauseous and then felt better quickly, only to find herself extremely hungry and craving food such as ice cream.

Although nothing has been confirmed about the rumored time jump, fans have learned to expect the unexpected when it comes to the wild happenings in Salem.

The pregnancy storyline would likely be a sweet one for the couple, as they are very much in love. Ben is not only head over heels for Ciara, but he also has a soft spot for children, which he’s demonstrated with his actions towards his young nephew, David, the son of his older sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley).

Since the time jumped is speculated to cover the span of about one year, fans may not get to see Ciara pregnant at all. After the flash forward she and Ben may simply have the baby.

However, since the soap is known for it’s high drama, things likely won’t be easy for the couple. Rumors have already been flying that Ben could possibly end up in jail due to any number of reasons, such as killing his crazy sister, Jordan.

If that happens to be the case then Ciara would be a young mother being forced to raise the couple’s child on her own, while also likely trying to figure out how to get Ben out of jail for whatever crime he may commit.

Other time jump rumors include couples being torn apart, new love connections forming, big returns to the cast, and some some goodbyes as some actors will be leaving the soap.

In addition, Days of Our Lives is said to be plotting a big death, and it seems that nearly everyone is on the chopping block.