Nicole Scherzinger Stuns In Low-Cut Sequined Garment, Thanks Followers For Condolences Over Cousin’s Death

Nicole Scherzinger has posted on Instagram for the first time since announcing her cousin’s death.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker shared a selfie of herself wearing a low-cut black garment. The item of clothing that appeared to be a dress showed off her cleavage and included a lot of detailing, including a smattering of sequins. The sleeves were semi-sheer.

She sported her wavy brunette locks down and accessorized herself with jeweled hoop earrings. She applied a red lip and appeared to have on mascara.

In an upload with two photos, Scherzinger is looking directly at the camera in both. In the first, she is stood up straight while in the other, she has tilted her head.

For her caption, Nicole thanked fans for their support and condolences regarding the death of her cousin, John Boy, this week. The “Baby Love” songstress admitted that the has been a heartbreaking week for her but she was able to channel her pain through singing. She mentioned that she is thankful to God for the healing gift of music.

At the end of her caption, she hashtagged the image “JusticeForJohnBoy.”

Two days ago, Scherzinger announced the tragic news via her Instagram account.

“It’s like a nightmare, that we will never be able to wake from…It is with the heaviest of hearts that I say goodbye to my beautiful cousin, John Boy,” she captioned a photo of him.

“This past Saturday, October the 26th at 3am, his life was taken by a hit and run in Fort Lauderdale, FL.”

“My sweet cousin, I love you so much. This world was a better place with you and your kind, creative heart in it. We will never forget you and will carry you with us forever,” the “When I Grow Up” charttopper continued.

Nicole’s latest Instagram post racked up more than 32,000 likes within an hour and has been flooded with positive comments.

“What a gorgeous woman,” one user wrote.

“Beauty in black,” another shared.

“We are here to support you, Nicole!” a third fan declared.

Scherzinger is currently a judge on The X Factor U.K. alongside Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh in a show that airs live every Saturday night. The current season is a celebrity special with such contestants as Ricki Lake, Kevin McHale, and Vinnie Jones, to name a few. It has yet to be announced whether or not Nicole will be appearing on the show this weekend due to the heartbreaking event that happened last week.