Jason Racz, A Connecticut Man, Accused Of Putting Razor Blades In Bags Of Halloween Candy

No kids were hurt.

Jason Racz, a Connecticut resident, has been accused of putting razor blades in bags of children’s Halloween candy, Providence, Rhode Island’s WJAR-TV reports. No children were injured.

On Halloween night, after the kids in Waterbury had finished trick-or-treating, at least two parents called the police to say that they had found razor blades in their kids’ bags of Halloween candy. The blades were loose in the bags and are not believed to have been inserted into any pieces of candy.

The blades came from kids who had visited houses in the same neighborhood, and eventually, cops were able to zero in on the house the razor blades allegedly came from.

Police searched the home of Jason Racz, 37, and allegedly found a box of razor blades. According to Hartford’s WTIC-TV, they also determined that a three-year-old child was in the home, and that the child had access the box of razor blades.

As for how the razor blades allegedly found their way into kids’ trick-or-treat bags, Racz was unable to give a good explanation, according to a statement from Waterbury police.

“Racz explained that the razor blades were accidentally spilled or put into the candy bowl he used to hand out candy from. Racz provided no explanation how the razor blades were handed out to the children along with the candy,” police said.

Racz was taken downtown. While at the jail, he was allegedly “physically non-compliant” with an officer and had to be restrained. He’s since been charged with three counts of risk of injury to a minor, three counts of reckless endangerment, and interfering with a police officer.

He is currently free on $250,000 bond.

Waterbury police asked parents to diligently check their kids’ Halloween candy, to look for any signs that the treats had been tampered with. Fortunately, in this particular case, no children are believed to have been injured.

Every year, police warn parents to be on the lookout for signs of adulteration to their kids’ Halloween candy, just in case someone has poisoned it or inserted objects designed to maim the kids who eat it. And while such a fear is justified, the number of children who have actually been maimed or killed by adulterated candy handed out by strangers is exactly zero.

As Snopes reports, cases of pins and other metal adulterants turning up in Halloween candy are documented, though few and far between. And in the most serious case, an adult woman, not a child, required a few stitches.