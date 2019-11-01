Jenelle Evans Is Reportedly Desperate To Be Brought Back To ‘Teen Mom 2,’ Struggling With Money Concerns

Could she rejoin the show after a meeting with MTV?

Jenelle Evans is said to be desperate for a Teen Mom 2 return.

According to a report from TMZ on November 1, Evans wasn’t financially prepared to be dropped from her role on the MTV reality series earlier this year and has been unsuccessful in paving the way for a career in cosmetics in the months since. So, rather than allow herself to go broke, the mother of three is reportedly meeting with MTV in hopes of getting her job back on the grounds that the network needs her as much as she needs them.

As the outlet explained, Evans will be reminding MTV that when it comes to the show’s ratings, her presence helps the network get viewers to tune in. She will also point out that because she has a lot of drama and issues with Eason at the moment, she can garner even more attention from the audience at this point in time.

When it came to MTV’s decision to quit filming with Evans earlier this year after her now-estranged husband, David Eason, shot and killed her dog, the network allegedly made the wrong call. After all, Evans didn’t actually do anything. She was simply married to someone who did and has since called it quits with that person.

Following her divorce announcement on Thursday, Evans is reportedly hoping to be back on Teen Mom 2 by the time the holidays roll around so that she can film scenes post-split with her three kids, including 10-year-old Jace, five-year-old Kaiser, and two-year-old Ensley.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, MTV is said to be considering the possibility of bringing Evans back to the show in “some form or fashion.” As an insider explained to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the filming crew was uncomfortable when they were having to film scenes with Eason but now that Eason is out of the picture, they are reportedly willing to get back to business with Evans and her kids.

“Even though Jenelle has put everyone through a lot of crap over the years, we are all really happy for her,” a production insider explained. “Very relieved, and we are very proud of her for finally seeing the light and doing this. We’re all pretty nervous for her safety, though, because we’ve seen David do some crazy stuff.”

Evans announced her split from Eason on Instagram on Thursday.

Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.