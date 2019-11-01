Texan ‘Playboy’ Model Courtney Tailor Heats Up Instagram With Sexy Nurse Halloween Costume

Courteney Tailor took to social media to share her Halloween costume with her loyal fans, giving them something to talk about. On Thursday, October 31, the American Playboy model took to her Instagram page to share a titillating photo of herself in a sexy nurse costume as she struck an eye-popping pose to tease her massive following.

The photo shows Tailor indoors at a home in Austin, Texas, as she indicated via the tag she included with her post. The blonde bombshell is posing with her back to the camera as she leans into a wall with one leg lifted off the floor. Tailor is rocking a white bodysuit with a low-cut back that plunges on her body, leaving quite a bit of skin exposed.

The suit boasts a series of details in red, including straps with clips to attach it to thigh-high socks. She isn’t wearing anything on her legs, so the straps simply dangle onto her lower body for the photo. The thong-cut bottom part of her bodysuit bares her booty, which is at the center of the photo as she posed with back to the viewer.

Tailor completed her outfit with a nurse cap featuring a red heart and white cross at the front.

Tailor wore her blonde locks in a side part and styled down in big waves that fall over her shoulders, cascading onto her bare back. A generous amount of black eyeliner and mascara give depth to her eyes, while a cherry-colored lipstick add vibrance to her makeup.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Tailor shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 32,200 likes in under a day of going live. Within the same time period, the photo also attracted upwards of 550 comments, proving to be quite popular.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Texas beauty flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about Tailor and her costume, showing her compliments and emoji.

“OMG!so hot,” one user raved, including a series of fire emoji after the comment.

“Dam them legs though,” wrote another user, also adding fire emoji to the message.

“Oh my nurse,” yet a third fan chimed in, trailing the words with a heart eyes emoji.

As The Inquisitr has previously written, Tailor is originally from Midland, though she moved to Austin at a young age. At 18, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in modeling and acting.