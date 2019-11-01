Bombshell Natalie Roser Sizzles On The Beach In Tiny Red Bikini

Natalie Roser is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her thousands of fans.

The latest look at the Australian bombshell’s flawless figure was shared to her Instagram page on Friday, November 1, and the snap was an instant hit with her 1.1 million followers. In the photo, the 29-year-old was captured on the beach, posing on all fours in the sand as the crystal clear water and beautiful blue sky provided a gorgeous background behind her that alone made it worth taking a look at the photo, but it was Natalie herself that truly took center stage in the shot and captivated her fans.

The model looked nothing short of stunning as she smiled for the camera in a tiny red bikini that left very little to the imagination. The minuscule two-piece swimwear included a scoop neck top that exposed an ample amount of cleavage, making for a busty display that proved impossible to be ignored. A dainty gold necklace fell down the middle of Natalie’s exposed decolletage to draw even more eyes towards the area — though it hardly needed any help earning recognition from her audience.

On her lower half, the babe sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were arguably even skimpier than the top part of her look. The cheeky number covered only what was necessary, offering a look at her curvy booty thanks to its daring, high-cut design. Natalie’s sculpted legs were also left well within eyesight, as was her flat midsection, which was accentuated by the high-rise waistband of her skimpy swimwear.

The blonde beauty added a floppy straw hat to her beach day ensemble, giving it even more tropical, summery vibes. Her long locks fell from underneath the headwear in beachy waves that already appeared damp, likely from a dip in the gorgeous ocean before the moment was captured. The model also opted to go completely makeup free for her day under the sun, showing off her natural beauty and allowing her striking features to shine.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Aussie model began showering her latest social media post with love. As of this writing, the steamy shot has earned more than 5,000 likes within just two hour of going live to Instagram. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload, where many left compliments for Natalie’s flawless, jaw-dropping display.

“Perfection,” one person wrote, while another said that Natalie had “the best smile.”

“Still, I can’t understand how God could create such an ideal woman like you, you are perfect from the toes to the head,” commented a third.

Natalie is hardly a stranger to flaunting her impressive physique on social media. Earlier this week, the babe did just that again in a set of skintight, purple workout gear that hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways, driving her followers absolutely wild.