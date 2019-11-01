Camille Kostek’s Marilyn Monroe Halloween Costume Gets Rave Reviews From Fans

Sports Illustrated cover-girl Camille Kostek transformed into Marilyn Monroe for Halloween.

In the latest post on her Instagram page, Camile is wearing all the elements that typically comprise a costume inspired by the classic Hollywood siren. Firstly, she’s rocking a curve-hugging white evening gown with a plunging neckline. Her makeup is understated save for some winged eyeliner and bright red lipstick. She accessorized the look with a white stole gloves and a sparkly clutch purse.

“Some love the gory and goblin Halloween, I prefer the Glam,” she wrote in the caption before adding that she wore the costume to Heidi Klum’s Halloween party.

In the comments, fans raved over her depiction.

“Marilyn would be proud,” one fan wrote. “Stunning always!!”

“Absolutely stunningly beautiful,” another added.

“Elegant and tasteful and of course stunning,” a third fan gushed.

“You crushed it, babe,” a fourth Instagram user commented.

In her stories, the former Boston Patriots cheerleader shared a behind the scenes glimpse at how the look was created. Instead of using a wig, her hairstylist opted to curl and pin her hair to give the illusion of a shorter cut that’s similar to Marilyn’s.

Camille also revealed that she watched a couple Marilyn Monroe performances before she dressed up as her.

“Making sure I really get into character for tonight. Studying the icon that I’m about to embody,” Camille said as she watched the iconic scene from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes where Marilyn sings “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend.”

She also channeled Marilyn on her way to the event. In one clip she sings “Diamonds” in a seductive manner that’s reminiscent of the pop culture icon.

Camille also took fans inside Heidi’s party via her story and you can see that guests were greeted by green female ghouls who popped out of hiding when they entered.

Longtime followers of Camille Kostek will know that she loves to dance as regularly shares videos of herself busting a move. So, she didn’t let the classy costume stop her from having fun.

“Marilyn twerks” she captioned one clip in which she’s gyrating her hips to hip-hop music.

She also managed to snag a photo with the party’s host who’s unrecognizable in an elaborately gory costume that looks inspired by both aliens and zombies.

Heidi Klum and Camille Kostek attend Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party presented by Amazon Prime Video and SVEDKA Vodka at Cathédrale New York on October 31, 2019 in New York City. Craig Barritt / Getty Images for SVEDKA

At the end of the night, Camille confirmed that she had a great Halloween as her icon Marilyn Monroe.

“Such an incredible night,” she said after the makeup and costume had been removed. “I don’t often celebrate Halloween but this was worth it.