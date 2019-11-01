Sarah Hyland Flashes Cleavage In David Bowie Costume, Wells Adams Channels Freddie Mercury

Sarah Hyland chose a wedding-themed caption for an Instagram photo of the Halloween costume she wore while coupling with Wells Adams.

Sarah Hyland and fiance Wells Adams paid tribute to two of music’s biggest icons with their killer Halloween costumes.

On Friday, Wells Adams took to Instagram to share a photo of the couples costume that he and his future wife rocked on Halloween night. Sarah Hyland went glam by dressing up like “Space Oddity” singer David Bowie while wearing a zip-up jumpsuit with red, white, and dark blue vertical stripes. The form-fitting garment was similar to some of the outfits that Bowie had donned to perform as one of his alter egos, Ziggy Stardust. Sarah added a little extra sex appeal to her take on the character by unzipping the jumpsuit so that she flashed some cleavage. She also pulled the sleeves off her shoulders.

The 28-year-old Modern Family star rocked a bright orange wig made by adding glittering pieces of gold tinsel. She completed her look by painting her face with the iconic lightning bolt that David Bowie was pictured rocking on the cover of his 1973 album, Aladdin Sane. Sarah imitated the image by posing with her arms behind her and looking down while keeping her head up.

Wells Adams was more casually dressed as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. For his half of the couples costume, the 35-year-old Bachelor in Paradise star sported a tight white tank top, light wash blue jeans, a black belt, and a studded black arm band. To completely sell his look, he had donned a fake black mustache and he held a mic. His costume was obviously inspired by the outfit Mercury rocked for his memorable 1985 Live Aid concert performance.

The costumes were a big hit with Wells Adams’ Instagram followers.

“Best costumes ever!!! Nailed it,” one fan remarked.

“This wins Halloween!” another commented.

“Mercury is in retrograde,” Sarah Hyland wrote in response to her future husband’s post.

Sarah also shared a snapshot of the couples costume on her Instagram page, adding a clever caption about how she’s been “Under Pressure” to plan her wedding. This was a reference to the 1981 single David Bowie recorded with Queen.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrated their engagement by throwing a big party last weekend. They also recently marked their 2-year anniversary as a couple. Even though the lovebirds seem more than ready to start a new life together as husband and wife, Wells recently admitted that they haven’t put a lot of effort into making wedding arrangements just yet. He blamed their big engagement bash, saying that the couple was too preoccupied to focus on their wedding with planning the party.

Now that Sarah and Wells are no longer busy getting ready for their engagement party and their epic Halloween costumes, perhaps they’ll have more time to dedicate to their wedding chores.