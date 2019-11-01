Adele Looks Unrecognizable While Flaunting Weight Loss In Tight Leopard-Print Halloween Costume

Adele showed off her recent weight loss by turning up to celebrate Halloween in a curve-hugging costume that was sure to have heads turning.

iHeartRadio reports that Adele celebrated the spooky holiday with her friends at a party in Los Angeles on Thursday night and was nearly unrecognizable due to her slim down. The singer posed for tons of photos with her pals, both famous and not, and showcased her newly slimmed figure in a skintight red leopard-print jumpsuit.

In the photos, Adele is dressed as a sexy version of Peter Pan’s Captain Hook. She sports the latex outfit with a large matching hat on her head and a full face of dramatic makeup. The “Hello” singer rocked darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and thick black eyeliner with red eye shadow. She also included a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark nude lipstick to complete her Halloween look.

Adele wore her long, blond hair in voluminous curls that cascaded over her shoulders as she put her tiny waist, long legs, curvy booty, and ample cleavage in the spotlight for the photos.

The singer accessorized her pirate style with multiple metal bracelets on her wrist, large gold hoop earrings, and a hook over her hand. She even appears to be sporting a tattoo on her forearm in one snap.

Adele looked like she was having a blast as she laughed and smiled for the camera with her pals and even sipped drinks in the photo booth style snaps. The background looked like a spooky stone castle with ivy growing up it, and was deemed the “house of trauma.’

Some of the famous faces that appeared in the photos with Adele at the party included Nicole Richie dressed in old Hollywood glam, and Aaron Paul, who went as a prince while they partied the night away at Crown and Conquer.

Meanwhile, the outlet reports that Adele has lost around 40 pounds, and it’s the result of some serious lifestyle changes.

Sources tell The Sun that the singer has been working hard to drop some weight.

“Adele’s been secretly working with these personal trainers. She’s not the sort to exercise in front of others, so she follows regimes and plans at home, using their videos and tutorials. The progress she has made in the last six months is clear for all to see,” the source told the outlet of the singer’s body transformation.