Australian Bombshell Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Fit Physique In Sports Bra And Curve-Hugging Leggings

Tammy Hembrow is showing off her impressive physique again on Instagram, and fans can’t get enough.

On Thursday, October 31, the Australian bombshell took to her Instagram page with a duo of new snaps that sent her 10 million followers into an absolute frenzy. The shots saw the 25-year-old posing outside by her car, looking ready to hit the gym in a coordinated sports bra and leggings look that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. A tag on the first photo indicated that the pieces were from the model’s own Saski Collection clothing line and, judging by the reaction of her fans, she certainly did her brand well.

Tammy sent pulses racing as she flaunted her incredible figure in the sexy fitness gear that brought some serious heat to her page. Her look included a simple black sports bra that clung tight to her voluptuous assets and torso. An ample amount of cleavage was left well within eyesight thank to the number’s low scoop neckline, upping the ante of her look for a display that proved impossible to be ignored.

On her lower half, the blonde beauty rocked a pair of black leggings that hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways. The pants clung tight to Tammy’s sculpted thighs and peachy derriere — some of the many results of the star’s dedicated fitness regiment. Its thick, white logo waistband provided a bit of contrast to her look and sat high up on her hips, drawing eyes towards her chiseled abs while also highlighting the Instagram model’s hourglass silhouette and trim waist.

To complete her sporty look, Tammy wore a white Nike visor on her head, which also provided her some relief from the sun. She had her signature blonde tresses pulled up in a sleek, high ponytail, and wore a full face of makeup that included a glossy pink lip, filled brow, and thick coat of mascara that made her piercing blue eyes and striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the social media sensation’s latest upload was a huge hit with her fans. The post has earned more than 200,000 likes after 18 hour of going live to the platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous as always,” one person wrote, while another said that Tammy was “a goddess.”

“Omg! Most beautiful lady alive,” commented a third.

When she’s not in fitness gear, Tammy is often showing off her incredible body in skimpy swimwear. Recently, the babe sent temperatures soaring on her feed in another Instagram upload that saw her rocking a strappy purple swimsuit that left very little to the imagination, driving her fans absolutely wild.