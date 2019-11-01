Gwen Stefani Has Blood Down Her Neck In Vintage No Doubt Halloween Photo

For No Doubt‘s latest Instagram post, they’ve gone with the Halloween theme and shared a throwback photo of the whole band.

No Doubt is known for being a four-piece group but this photo consists of six members. On tour, trombonist Gabrial McNair and trumpeter Stephen Bradley perform with them.

The post didn’t specify when the photo was taken but it appears to be a pre-social media era shot. The slightly grainy image hints it could be from the early 2000s.

On the far left, bassist Tony Kanal is sporting blond hair that is shorter on the sides and longer on top. He has fake blood pouring down the side of his face while he smirks at the camera while holding a glass in his hand. McNair and Bradley both have sunglasses on and are rocking leather jackets.

The band’s drummer, Adrian Young, has a huge black eye with little bits of fake blood drolling down his face down to his neck. Young is known for his mohawk and is sporting one in this shot. On the far right, guitarist Tom Dumont also has a glass in his hand and a black eye. He has blond hair in the photo and is wearing a scarf under a studded black jacket.

Gwen Stefani, the lead singer of the group is owning her blond locks down and wavy. She has a lot of fake blood dripping down her neck which goes down to her chest area. The “Underneath It All” hitmaker is wearing a black cropped shirt and pairs the ensemble with a coat over the top while giving a subtle smile to the camera. Stefani’s signature fashion statement consists of a red lip and she appears to be rocking that look here.

In the span of 20 hours, the post racked up more than 5,800 likes, proving to be a hit with their followers.

“Those were the good old days,” one user wrote.

“Get back together #tk25tour,” another demanded.

“Hope to see you guys on stage together in 2020 #TK25TOUR,” a third shared.

“2020 tour! The No Doubters are out here waiting for y’all. Lol,” a fourth fan remarked.

Lots of the comments from fans were about them reuniting for a tour. Last month, the band celebrated their iconic album, Tragic Kingdom, turning 24-years-old. Adrian suggested that the band should play some shows for its 25th anniversary on his Instagram account which got a lot of people talking.

No Doubt has yet to make an official announcement on whether they will return to the stage next year. However, their group Instagram account is very active with nostalgic posts.