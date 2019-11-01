Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Flaunts Fit Physique In Black Lingerie & Halloween Mask

Ariana James took to social media today to post a sexy photo and video of her fit physique and to tell her legion of fans about the sales going on at Body Engineers’ website. On Friday, November 1, the Colombian fitness model shared a double update to her Instagram page in which she rocked a lingerie set by the brand while also wearing a mask to show that she is still in Halloween mode.

The photo shows James in a black two-piece lingerie set that consists of a sporty bra with thin straps that go over her shoulders and a lower elastic with the name of the brand printed across in white. The bra features a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, helping accentuate the South American bombshell’s cleavage.

James teamed her bra with a pair of matching underwear bottoms whose side straps sit high on her frame, contrasting with the front part that rests low on her body. The lingerie bottoms also boast the same elastic band with the name of the brand. The position of the side straps expose James’ full hips, while showcasing her famous taut abs and slender waistline.

As The Inquisitr has previously written, James is a model and ambassador for Body Engineers, a Netherlands-based brand of athletic and underwear, which means she often promotes its products on her Instagram feed.

In the photo, James is also wearing a light pink jacket from Body Engineers, as given out by the logo on the front. She completed her outfit with a light-up Halloween mask in black with details in white.

James wore her raven long hair in two side pigtails. The model is holding the tips of her pigtails to pose for the shot. In addition to the photo, James also shared a video in which she puts on a creepy zombie-like performance.

Since going live, the post — which James shared with her almost 2 million Instagram followers — has garnered mere than 40,000 likes within just half an hour of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 340 comments to the photo, which will likely continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media app used this opportunity to rave over James’ beauty and physique, while showering the model with compliments and emoji. As per usual, most of the comments left on the post are written Spanish, which is the language James also posts in.

“Happy Friday,” one of her English-speaking fans wished her, adding a smiley and a red heart emoji to the message.

“Hope you enjoyed your Halloween Ari,” said another user, also in English.