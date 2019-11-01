Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Flaunts Fit Physique In Black Lingerie & Halloween Mask

Ariana James took to social media today to post a sexy photo and video of her fit physique and to tell her legion of fans about the sales going on at Body Engineers. On Friday, November 1, the Colombian fitness model shared a double update to her Instagram page in which she rocked a lingerie set by the brand, while also wearing a mask to show that she is still in Halloween mode.

The photo shows James in a black two-piece lingerie set that consists of a sporty bra with thin straps that go over her shoulders and a lower elastic band with the name of the brand printed across it in white. The bra features a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, helping accentuate the South American bombshell’s cleavage.

James teamed her bra with a pair of matching bottoms whose side straps sit high on her frame, contrasting with the front that rests lower on her body. The lingerie bottoms also boast the same elastic band and the name of the brand. The position of the side straps accentuates James’ curvy hips, while showcasing her famously taut abs and slender waistline.

As The Inquisitr has previously written, James is a model and ambassador for Body Engineers, a Netherlands-based brand of athleticwear and underwear, which means she often promotes its products on her Instagram feed.

In the photo, James is also wearing a light pink jacket from Body Engineers, as revealed by the logo on the front. She completed her outfit with a black light-up Halloween mask with white details.

James wore her long raven hair in two side pigtails. The model is holding the tips of her hair to pose for the shot. In addition to the photo, James also shared a video in which she puts on a creepy zombie-like performance.

Since going live, the post — which James shared with her almost 2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 40,000 likes within just half an hour of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 340 comments to the photo, which will likely continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media app used this opportunity to rave over James’ beauty and physique, while showering the model with compliments and emoji. As per usual, most of the comments left on the post are written in Spanish, which is the language James also posts in.

“Happy Friday,” one of her English-speaking fans wished her, adding a smiley and a red heart emoji to the message.

“Hope you enjoyed your Halloween Ari,” said another user, also in English.