‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Shares Cryptic Post After Jim Hints They May Get Back Together

Meghan King Edmonds posted a new photo last night.

Meghan King Edmonds shared a cryptic post on her Instagram page on Thursday night, October 31, after her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, hinted at a potential reunion.

Just one day after Jim spoke to Us Weekly about the way in which the drama between them has spiraled “out of control” in the week since he filed for divorce, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member shared a photo of herself enjoying a night out in celebration of the Halloween holiday.

In the caption of Meghan’s post, which featured the mother of three dressed up as a high school prom queen, she joked that her post was “crypt-ic.”

This wasn’t the first time Meghan celebrated Halloween this year. As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may have seen, Meghan also attended a Halloween party with friends earlier this week. She explained that while she wasn’t exactly in the mood to party, her friends had dragged her out in an effort to ensure she would not miss her favorite event of the year.

Meghan also celebrated Halloween with her kids and shared a number of photos and videos of them on her Instagram stories on Thursday.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jim filed for divorce last Friday after five years of marriage and three children, including 2-year-old daughter Aspen and 1-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart.

In Jim’s statement to Us Weekly magazine, which came just five days after he filed for divorce, the former baseball star said that after feeling angry and embarrassed about the events that have transpired between him and Meghan, he was hoping to take a step away from the spotlight.

“It saddens me tremendously that my wife is hurt,” he admitted.

According to Jim, he and Meghan had been lacking in the amount of quality time they were spending with one another in the months since he was caught engaging in a text message affair with another woman. He then said Meghan was a truly special woman, who his children were lucky to have as their mom.

“Hoping for some peace, normalcy, and the ability to move forward in a healthy, happy direction for every single person involved,” he continued.

Jim then hinted at a potential reconciliation with Meghan, saying, “I love my family and will make it right again.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.