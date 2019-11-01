Carrie Underwood Ends Her Tour Wearing Sheer Glitter Dress, Tiny Shorts & Knee-High Boots

Carrie Underwood‘s Cry Pretty 360 tour has officially come to an end. The singer wrapped up the tour on Halloween night in Detroit, Michigan, and looked absolutely gorgeous while rocking stunning and sparkly performance ensembles.

After the final concert date, Carrie took to her Instagram account to share photos from the performance. In the snaps, the “Before He Cheats” crooner’s on-stage costumes clearly steal the spotlight.

In a few of the photos, Carrie was standing on stage wearing a silver, sparkling dress. The long-sleeved gown boasted a short skirt to showcase her killer legs, and sheer material which allowed fans to peek through to her black bra underneath. The songstress also added matching heeled boots to complete the look as she looked pumped to be entertaining the crowd.

In another photo, Carrie rocked a long-sleeved black top paired with a pair of tiny shorts. The outfit put her curves on display and gave her an edgy look since she accessorized with a pair of knee-high black boots.

Carrie wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and around her shoulders in the photos. She also opted for full glam with her makeup, showing off her already gorgeous good looks with defined brows, long eyelashes, a bronzed glow, pink blush, and a dark pink gloss on her lips.

In the caption of the photo, Carrie gushed about what an amazing tour hers has been, and how thankful she was for her loyal fans who came out to see her perform along the way. The singer revealed that she was going to miss being on tour with all of the people involved, and she opened up about how lucky she felt once the process was over.

Many of Carrie’s 9.1 million followers also jumped in, clicking the like button more than 61,000 times, and leaving nearly 500 comments on the post in the first 12 hours after being uploaded.

“Thank you for such an amazing show!! Can’t wait to see you again!” one of Carrie’s social media followers wrote in the comments section.

Loading...

“You always give the best show!! Saw you in NY for the 4th time and you never disappoint!!! You are truly the most talented and beautiful person out there!! You stayed genuine and didn’t let fame change you!!” another follower stated.

“It was the BEST show and tour ever!!! I love you so much! Can’t wait for the next time,” a third comment on Carrie Underwood’s post read.