‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Looks Almost Unrecognizable In ‘Day of the Dead’ Costume

Yanet Garcia was practically unrecognizable in a photo she uploaded to Instagram Friday in which she wore an elaborate “Day of the Dead” costume.

In the post, the brunette bombshell wore white face paint with large red circles around her eyes. Black and red lines also went across the sides of her face from the corner of her mouth to her temple, accentuating her cheekbone. The face makeup also included a black circle on the tip of her nose and a deep red lipstick. The stunner also wore jewels around her eyes, on her forehead and her chin. Lines of jewels, including large red stones, went down the front of her neck down her chest.

Yanet’s stylish red dress featured a brocade pattern with flared sleeves and a wide ruffle around the waist. The dress also had an open front that exposed an off-white slip underneath. Yanet also sported a black top hat adorned with red roses with the outfit. She also wore a pair of black lace bridal gloves to complete the stylish look.

Yanet held one hand on her hat as she gave the camera a serious look. With her other hand on her knee, which was propped up, she gave the camera a serious look.

The beauty appeared to be standing in front of an alter that included orange chrysanthemums, skeleton figures dressed in various clothing and photographs.

In the post’s caption, Yanet said that she was proud of her people and their customs. The post was a hit, racking up over 40,000 likes within an hour of going live. Many of the replies were in Spanish, but some of her English-speaking fans responded with compliments.

Her boyfriend, Lewis Howes, chimed in and said on what a “hottie” she was.

“You are simply and utterly amazing and gorgeous beyond the need for words,” another admirer wrote.

Friday’s post was quite a bit different from the ones her followers are accustomed to seeing in that it didn’t flash much skin. Except for a little bit of cleavage, Yanet was covered up. The brunette bombshell usually likes to show off her figure in tight-fitting outfits. She recently wowed her fans in a tight red dress that showcased her curves. Another one of her more popular posts over the past few days showed her flaunting her physique as well as her dance moves in a little black dress.

Fans wanting to see more of Yanet can check out her Instagram account.