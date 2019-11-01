Adrienne Maloof Hints At ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Cameo On Twitter, See Her Reunion With The Cast

Adrienne Maloof celebrated Halloween with the 'RHOBH' cast.

Adrienne Maloof left her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the series’ third season but could she be preparing to make a comeback? It certainly looked that way last night when she reunited with her former co-star, Kyle Richards, at a Halloween party, which was also attended by cast member Dorit Kemsley and frequent guest star Faye Resnick.

In a photo shared on Maloof’s Twitter page on October 31, Maloof was in a cat outfit as Resnick wore a lace one-piece and Richards posed in a Harry Potter costume. Meanwhile, Kemsley was seen dressed in a tan costume and red wig as her young son, Jagger, peaked his head in between Resnick and Richards while also dressed up for the holiday.

After seeing Maloof’s group shot, Kemsley shared the image with her fans and followers on Twitter and added a caption of her own.

“Thanks so much for having us [Adrienne Maloof]! Loved all the decorations! (Jagger in the middle),” Kemsley wrote.

Maloof and her family hosted the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars and many others, including Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, and throughout the event, a number of photos and videos were shared on Instagram from the spooky dinner party.

Maloof was one of the original housewives on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when the series began airing in October 2010. Then, after Brandi Glanville revealed a family secret of hers during the show’s third season in 2013, Maloof quit the show and refused to attend that year’s reunion special.

While Maloof has made a number of guest appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, during Seasons 5, 6, and 8, since quitting in 2013, she has not yet returned to the show in a full-time role and isn’t expected to do so during Season 10. After all, with nearly all of the cast members returning from Season 9, aside from Lisa Vanderpump, and the additions of Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, there doesn’t seem to be much room for another cast member.

As fans saw earlier this year, via The Inquisitr, Maloof was mentioned at the Season 9 reunion after Vanderpump failed to appear on the special. During the show, host Andy Cohen compared Vanderpump’s decision to skip the taping to that of Adrienne, who refused to reunite with her co-stars after Glanville revealed her family secret during production.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime next year.