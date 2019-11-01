Kris Jenner Faces Backlash For ‘Disrespectful’ Halloween Costume

The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan fully embraced Halloween with a variety of costumes, from Kylie Jenner’s take on Disney’s Ariel from The Little Mermaid, to True Thompson’s Oompa Loompa getup. But momager Kris Jenner isn’t feeling the love after her costume garnered her backlash from people who felt that it was culturally insensitive.

According to OK Magazine, the mother of six dressed in a black and gold outfit that was a take on a Dia de Los Muertos skeleton. With a large black and gold sombrero, a black jacket with large gold buttons, and matching black pants, the 63-year old seemingly aimed to embrace the Mexican holiday remembering the dead. Her makeup, done to look like a sugar skull, one of the most recognizable symbols of the holiday, made her look skeletal.

In the images of the outfit, posted by Kourtney on her Instagram stories, Kris carries around a white guitar while grinning for the camera.

People on social media were not fans of the look.

“Día de los Muertos is a tradition not a costume, bye,” one person wrote.

“Very disrespectful, but that’s their expertise. You know what’s real cute? You guys actually supporting this bullsh*t,” said another.

“Culture is not should not be a costume on Halloween. Period,” added one user.

Dia de Los Muertos is a Mexican holiday. The name translates to Day of the Dead, and while some people confuse it with a Halloween celebration, the two aren’t related. The holiday, which is celebrated throughout late October and eaerly November, is meant to be a remembrance of those who have died. Some people create altars to remember those who have been lost, and many people visit cemeteries where loved ones are buried.

Sugar skulls are often a part of the altar displays, and the colors used to decorate the skulls can hold special meaning. Some people write names on the skulls of people who have died.

It’s not the first time a Kardashian has taken criticism for being culturally insensitive. Kim Kardashian has taken heat for braiding her hair, which people have slammed as cultural appropriation. Most recently, she faced backlash after announcing the name of her new shapewear brand, which she called Kimono. After intense criticism, she decided to change the name of the brand to SKIMS, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

People haven’t always loved Kim’s Halloween choices, either. One year, dressed up as Posh Spice in the 90s, and social media wasn’t impressed when photos from the holiday resurfaced.