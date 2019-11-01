Elsa Hosk Stuns In Lace Bra And Minuscule Skirt As She Channels Natalie Portman For Halloween Costume

Elsa Hosk went all out for her Halloween costume this year.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her Instagram page the day after the spooky holiday to share her Natalie Portman-inspired look with her 5.7 million followers, who had nothing but love for the sexy get up.

The Swedish bombshell debuted her costume in a sizzling post that included a whopping nine photos of her posing all around her hotel room, treating her fans to a good look at every detail and angle of her eye-popping transformation. A final photo in the post revealed her specific inspiration for her costume — Portman’s character Alice in the 2004 film Closer — and the comparison definitely confirmed that model nailed her look.

Elsa sent pulses racing in her sexy, skimpy Halloween threads that did left very little to the imagination. The model sported a purple lace bra that was adorned in diamonds and floral appliques, and left plenty of cleavage well within eyesight for a display that proved impossible to ignore. Long, white tassels fell from the bottom wire of the lingerie to cover up the babe’s midriff — though it didn’t take a far scroll down the model’s Instagram feed to get a good look at her chiseled abs underneath.

The lower half of the blond beauty’s look was arguably even more risque than her top, and certainly upped the ante of her costume. Elsa rocked a dangerously short, hot pink mini skirt that hugged her curves in all of the right ways and highlighted her pert derriere. The number fell just to her upper thighs, leaving her long, toned legs exposed in their entirety as she romped around the room posing for the snaps. At one point, Elsa sat on a small ottoman in front of a three-way mirror with her legs spread completely spread a part, threatening a serious wardrobe malfunction that was only avoided by the tassels on her top that fell to cover up the NSFW display.

A pair of daring, pink platform shoes put the finishing touches on the model’s look, accentuating her sculpted stems even more. She covered her signature platinum locks with a short pink wig — one of the key elements in her transformation into Portman’s character. A close-up shot of Elsa also showcased her gorgeous makeup for the costume, which included a glossy pink lip, shimmering highlighter, pink eye shadow, and dramatic winged eyeliner that made her striking features pop.

Fans went absolutely wild for the stunner’s eye-popping Halloween Instagram post. As of this writing, the upload has earned more than 200,000 likes after just three hour of going live to the social media platform, and over 1,000 comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“One of my favorite movies!! You killed this!” one person wrote, while another claimed that the model “won Halloween.”

“Elsa, I think you did an awesome job! You look just like her!” commented a third.

Whether she’s dressed up for Halloween or a night out on the town, Elsa always slays her looks. Recently, the babe showed off her unique sense of style when she stepped out for an evening at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a gorgeous blue silk skirt and her boyfriend’s shirt — an ensemble that her fans went absolutely insane for.