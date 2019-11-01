Robert Kardashian Shows Off Weight Loss During Rare Appearance, Cuddles Up To Kylie Jenner’s BFF

Rob Kardashian made a very rare public appearance this week when he headed to a Halloween party hosted by rapper Drake on Thursday night.

According to The Daily Mail, Rob showcased his recent weight loss in the photos, which were taken by the paparazzi as he left the party. The event was held at celebrity hot spot Delilah’s, and attended by tons of famous faces, including members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The photos of Rob were a bit grainy, and didn’t give readers a clear look at his face, but the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star can be seen sporting an orange hooded sweatshirt made by his own clothing line, Halfway Dead, and his signature blue baseball cap, which covered up his dark hair. Rob did appear to look more slim than in the past as he was flanked by security upon leaving the venue.

Rob was said to have left the Halloween bash at about 5 a.m., and he wasn’t alone. Photos show the single dad exiting the club with Stassie Karanikolaou, the best friend of his younger sister Kylie Jenner.

Stassie wore a plunging nude gown that hugged her famous figure, showcasing her ample cleavage and curvy booty in the process. She had her long, blond hair parted down the center and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and brushed against her shoulders.

Stassie also rocked a full face of makeup, with defined brows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink lipstick on her plump pout. Rob was snapped with his arm around Stassie, seemingly ushering her to her vehicle with his hand placed on her hip.

In addition to his appearance at Drake’s party, Rob also hit up his sister Kendall Jenner’s bash at the Blind Dragon earlier in the night. The outlet speculated that the party could have held a duel purpose as Kendall may have wanted to celebrate both Halloween and her 24th birthday, which falls on November 3.

As many fans already know, Rob has struggled with body issues and self confidence for years. He is rarely seen at public events, and usually stays off of reality TV as well.

Most recently, The Inquisitr reports that Rob Kardashian was seen on his sister Kim’s Instagram story as he celebrated her 39th birthday with a family dinner. Although Rob’s body was hidden by the table, his face reportedly looked slimmer than it did earlier this year.