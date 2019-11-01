Janet Jackson Shares Her Fans Iconic Looks From Halloween

It’s just been Halloween season and it seems a lot of Janet Jackson fans decided to dress up as her this year.

The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” songstress has been very active on her social media accounts recently by keeping fans up to date with what she’s up to.

Yesterday, she shared numerous posts on Instagram and they haven’t gone unnoticed.

Ciara’s children, Future and Sienna, dressed up as Janet and her brother Randy Jackson from when they were younger, which The Inquisitr reported. Jackson acknowledged the post on Ciara’s Instagram and re-posted the images on her own account.

Over the years, Jackson has been a part of many legendary music videos. In 1999, she collaborated with rapper Busta Rhymes on the single “What’s It Gonna Be?!” which had a very eye-catching video. Janet attached three videos and two images of fans who nailed the look. In the music video, Jackson wore a shimmery skintight purple bodysuit with a long train. The detailing on her garment had a lot of circular chains embroidered all over it while she sported a full fringe, a lot of heavy face makeup and long acrylic nails.

The five fans who emulated the look killed it. Some even went all out and dressed up with their own Busta Rhymes.

In the span of 20 hours, Jackson’s post racked up more than 80,000 likes from users who appreciated the dedication to the costumes.

“Oh they went all in! Glad to see you and your team having some social media Halloween fun,” one user wrote.

“Things They Did: THAT!!!” another shared adding multiple flame emoji.

In 1993, Janet played the lead role of Justice alongside Tupac Shakur in the movie Poetic Justice. Her character’s signature look was long braided hair and high-waisted jeans. Fans of all ages did their own interpretation of the character and embodied the essence of Justice. Jackson shared seven photos of different females who looked stunning in their braids.

For her caption, Janet mentioned that fans did a great job. She also took the time to spread love to Shakur who played the role of Lucky and John Singleton who directed the film by writing “R.I.P.”

Within 15 hours, the post proved to be really popular, achieving over 107,000 likes.

“They did great! Love it! Just watched the movie for the 100th time last week,” an Instagram account commented.

“These are absolutely beautiful. this role is so legendary you’d have to just arrive from another planet to not know,” another follower insisted.