The hits just keep coming for the King of Pop.

Michael Jackson is the world’s top-earning dead celebrity of 2019 reported Forbes Magazine.

The King of Pop’s estate earned over $60M last year via income from his Mijac Music catalog, a Las Vegas show and a long-term deal with Sony. Forbes reported that Jackson has held the title of the world’s top-earning dead celebrity, raking in big money for his music and likeness for the seventh consecutive year.

Coming in behind Jackson, trailing by $21M is the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, deceased since 1977. Elvis’ overall take in 2019 was $39M.

Also on the list in descending order of earnings were Peanuts creator Charles Schulz at $38M, golf pro-Arnold Palmer at $30M, singer Bob Marley at $20M, writer Dr. Seuss at $19M, Beatle John Lennon at $14M, screen legend Marilyn Monroe at $13M, musician Prince who earned $12M, rapper Nipsey Hussle at $11M, rapper XXXTENTACION at $10M, singer Whitney Houston at $9.5M and finally, Beatle George Harrison at $9M.

Jackson topping the list came after a report where it was revealed that Jackson had an earnings drop from $400M pre-tax to $60M.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Forbes noted last year’s $400 million cash intake came from $300 million from the sale of Jackson’s stake in EMI Publishing, inclusive of a new record deal with Sony Records and cash flow from a CBS Halloween special.

Michael Jackson’s personal reputation was called into question after a documentary aired on HBO titled Leaving Neverland, put together by filmmaker Dan Reed, who detailed the stories of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, as well as their families, all who were interviewed regarding their close relationships with the singer.

Both men revealed that when they were children, they were sexually assaulted by Jackson. The Jackson family has disputed these claims since the special aired in two parts on HBO earlier this year. The documentary caused a firestorm of controversy and deeply divided fans of the singer into two camps; those who believe the allegations against Jackson and those who do not.

Even with all the negative press surrounding Jackson, his likeness and music continue to draw a steady flow of cash for his estate.

A Broadway play is in the works detailing the life of the singer and is expected to focus on his career during his 20s and 30s reported Playbill. It has an expected opening night of November 2020 at the Neil Simon Theater.

Michael Jackson One by Cirque de Soleil is currently in performances in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The show, per the official Michael Jackson website, is an electrifying fusion of acrobatics, dance, and visuals that reflects the dynamic showmanship of the King Of Pop, immersing the audience into the world of Michael’s music.