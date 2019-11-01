Andy Cohen Goes ‘Peanuts’ For Baby Ben’s First Halloween: See The Adorable Photo

The Bravo star and his son paid tribute to Charles Schulz's classic comic characters.

Andy Cohen posted an adorable father-son photo for Halloween. The Watch What Happens Live host took to Instagram to share a snap of him and his baby son, Ben, dressed as Peanuts comics characters Snoopy and his sidekick Woodstock.

In the photo, a beaming Cohen is shown wearing a fuzzy beagle onesie with an oversized Snoopy head. The 51-year-old Bravo star is also wearing black sandals with his dog costume. While it’s a surprising footwear choice, it makes sense in light of the unseasonably warm weather in New York City this Halloween.

In his arms, Cohen is carrying his son dressed as a pint-sized Woodstock, Snoopy’s bird friend, as they celebrate Ben’s first Halloween. The barefoot 8-month-old looks adorable as he peeks out of the bright yellow costume while his proud papa carries him though their New York neighborhood.

It’s no surprise that fans flocked to Cohen’s Instagram comments to remark on the sweet father-son costume featuring the iconic Peanuts characters. While some commenters questioned Cohen’s choice of sandals on Halloween, most zeroed in on the cuteness of baby Ben.

“FIRST TIME WE’VE CRIED TODAY. TOO CUTE,” one comment read.

“Heart melt of the year award goes to you both! This is priceless,” another fan wrote.

“Oh my heart!!!! This is the most adorable dad and son costume everrr!!!” a third added.

“Omg the toes on Benjy and ur sandals,” another wrote to Cohen.

In addition, celebrity friends such as Anderson Cooper, Matt Bomer, Ali Wentworth, and Ben’s godfather Bruce Bozzi left comments on Cohen’s sweet Halloween pic, which you can see below.

This is far from the first time Cohen has posted a ridiculously cute photo featuring his son Ben since the child’s birth in February. Cohen routinely shares snugly snaps with his baby boy.

In September, the single dad posted a pic of Ben perched atop a vintage VW as they said goodbye to summer. He also shares some of Ben’s milestones with fans on Instagram.

While Cohen just celebrated Ben’s first Halloween, the wealthy TV personality and author previously told People magazine that he looks forward to many more “firsts” with his only child.

“First day of school, bar mitzvah, just tucking him in, being on the beach with him,” Cohen said of his son earlier this year. “I’m excited to go on adventures with him and show him the world.”

You can see more of Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Sunday through Thursday nights on Bravo.