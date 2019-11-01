‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Flaunts Cleavage In Red Bra For Bloody Halloween Costume

Maitland Ward showed off her bra in her gruesome Halloween costume on Thursday night. The former Boy Meets World star looked like a hot homicidal manic as she donned a large fake knife and wished her fans a happy Halloween.

In the photo, Maitland is seen rocking the vivid lingerie underneath of a white lab coat that had fake blood splattered all over it. Maitland left the coat open in order to showcase her abundant cleavage while she completed the ensemble with some sexy black fishnet stockings, which flaunted her long, lean legs for the camera.

Maitland played the role of a slasher well, wearing a devilish grin on her face as she ran her fingers through her tousled hair.

Maitland’s auburn mane was parted down the middle and brushed over her shoulders for the look, as she also sported a full face of makeup in the shot. The social media sensation wore long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a blood-red lipstick. She also opted for crimson polish on her fingernails to tie the look together.

The actress stood in front of a set of stairs while wielding the plastic weapon, and revealed to her fans in the caption of the photo that she had a “bloody good” time on Halloween.

Maitland’s more than 855,000 followers showed up in the comments section to show some love for the post, leaving more 220 remarks on the picture, which also clocked over 24,000 likes for the actress.

“Wow that’s one sexy costume,” one of Maitland’s Instagram followers commented.

“Red is your color, love,” another fan wrote.

“You are now the last and first thing I want to see on Halloween,” a third social media user said, also adding smiley face emoji.

“Happy Halloween, sexiest Halloween moment I ever did see,” a fourth comment read.

Earlier in the day, Maitland shared another Halloween-themed post in which she wore nothing but some black lingerie and a headband with pumpkins on it as she danced around in her bathroom.

Dressing up in costumes is nothing new for Maitland, who has become a staple in the cosplay community. The actress is often seen going all out as her favorite characters and heading to comic book conventions.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maitland Ward recently donned a sexy Snow White costume with a sheer yellow skirt and plunging neckline on Instagram, teasing fans that the photo depicted the Disney princess’ “walk of shame.”