Adriana Lima Exposes Chest And Killer Curves In Plunging Latex Dress For Sexy Vampire Costume

Adriana Lima certainly turned up the heat for Halloween this year.

On Thursday, October 31, the Brazilian bombshell took to her Instagram page to show off her costume for the spooky holiday that her 12.3 million followers went absolutely wild for. The post contained a single black-and-white photo of the 38-year-old dressed up in a classic costume — a vampire — though the former Victoria’s Secret Angel of course put her own sexy spin on the look that brought some sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram feed.

Adriana kept her transformation into the blood sucking monster simple, but the result certainly seemed to have more than a few pulses racing. The model sported a tight, presumably black latex dress that hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways, highlighting her flawless silhouette and impressive physique.The garment featured a ruched skirt and dramatic shoulders that almost resembled a pair of wings, though that was hardly the most eye-catching element of the piece.

A deep, plunging neckline upped the ante of the brunette beauty’s look to provide, for a display that proved impossible to ignore. Adriana’s chest was left nearly completely exposed, as the daring cut left an ample amount of braless cleavage well within eyesight, driving her fans absolutely wild. The daring cut spanned the entire bodice of the dress, ending just above her navel to leave not only her decolletage completely bare, but also offer a glimpse at the model’s flat midsection and sculpted abs — though it wasn’t a far scroll down the rest of her Instagram feed for a full look at the toned area.

A pair of fanged teeth completed Adriana’s transformation into the sexy vampire look, though there is no doubt her followers would have still been impressed if she hadn’t added them in. She had her dark tresses slicked back behind her head, which she tilted up towards the light to highlight her gorgeous makeup look, which included a shimmering eye shadow, contoured cheek, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans went absolutely wild for the “most valuable Victoria’s Secret Angel’s” steamy Halloween Instagram post. As of this writing, the upload has earned over 265,000 likes within 14 hours of going live to the platform — and that number still continues to grow even though the holiday has come to an end. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of Adriana’s post as well, where many left compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Smoking hot,” one person wrote, while another said that Adriana was “simply the best.”

“The sexiest vampire of all time,” commented a third.

Adriana’s Instagram is full of sizzling snaps that, just like her Halloween post, bring some serious heat to her page. The summer months especially brought some eye-catching photos of the model, including one that saw her flaunting her flawless figure in a tiny black bikini, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.