‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Responds To Jenelle Evans Divorce News, Kailyn Lowry Doesn’t Think She Should Return

Find out what Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry are saying.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason recently parted ways after just over two years of marriage, and during an interview with E! News, a couple of her former Teen Mom 2 co-stars are speaking out.

On Thursday, October 31, just hours after the mother of three confirmed her plans for divorce to her fans and followers on Instagram, Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry weighed in on Evans’ decision to end her marriage.

“I am proud of her,” Briana DeJesus told the outlet.

Following news of Evans’ impending divorce from Eason, rumors have been swirling in regard to her potential return to Teen Mom 2. DeJesus, for one, believes she will “be back” on the show now that she’s left her controversial husband, who was responsible for her exit from the series earlier this year.

As Teen Mom 2 fans well know, MTV announced they would no longer be working with Evans months ago after learning Eason had shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, after the animal nipped at their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. One year prior, MTV cut ties with Eason due to a homophobic rant he shared on his now-deleted Twitter page.

Although DeJesus believes Evans will be brought back to Teen Mom 2 for its upcoming season next year, Lowry, who said she wished Evans “the best” after her split, doesn’t seem to think that would be a good idea.

“[It] would make it hard to tell everyone’s stories with the limited amount of time we each get,” Lowry explained.

Evans and Eason tied the knot in September 2017 after two years of dating. The couple shares one child, daughter Ensley.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Evans shared her official divorce announcement on her Instagram page on Thursday, telling her fans and followers that after spending some time away from Teen Mom 2 and re-evaluating her life, she decided to end her marriage to Eason.

“I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But its been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy,” she explained. “With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

Evans also confirmed she’s moved her kids out of the home she once shared with Eason.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.