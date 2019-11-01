Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Shows Off Killer Curves In Figure-Hugging Active Wear

Hilde Osland put her killer figure on display wearing a cute set of active wear in her Instagram update on Friday.

The post included several angles of the beauty wearing the outfit, which included a black pair of high-rise yoga pants and a matching bra that featured orange highlights.

Hilde stood outside on a road shaded by trees for the snaps. She looked as though she was about to go for a run after posing for the photos.

Three of the snaps showed Hilde from behind, showcasing her perky derrière. One snap showed Hilde looking over her shoulder giving the camera a smile. Two other booty shots showed Hilde with her hands in her hair. Two more photos captured Hilde from the side, showing off her incredibly thin waist as well as her curvy hips and voluptuous chest. One shot showed the beauty from the front in which she was looking at something off to the side.

Hilde wore a face full of makeup that included sculpted brows and a coral color on her lips. Hilde’s hair was down in loose waves, and she wore an orange bandana headband-style tucked behind her ears to hold her hair out of her face. She added a bit of bling to the look with small hoop earrings, a bracelet and dainty necklaces. She added a pop of white color on her nails.

In the post’s caption, Hilde plugged fashion brand Ivy Sister. As she is known to do, she also asked her fans which photo they preferred. And, as usual, they had a hard time picking a favorite.

“Would you settle for a tie between 1 and 3,” commented one follower.

“1 but I love all the photos,” a second admirer wrote.

Other fans gushed over how pretty Hilde looked in the photos.

“Gorgeous mesmerizing and breathtaking living doll,” wrote a third admirer.

Loading...

“Doesn’t matter what you are wearing, you’ll always be the most beautiful sexy gorgeous woman on earth,” a fourth fan said.

Hilde’s fans seem to love whatever the beauty wears. She recently thrilled them wearing a skintight, cheetah-print bodysuit. The stunner likes to keep her Instagram page interesting and shares a variety of outfits that look amazing on her fit physique. Her 1.6 million followers especially like it when she shares photos in which she wears skimpy bikinis while enjoying the beautiful Australian coasts.

Fans wanting to see more of the blond stunner can check out her Instagram account.