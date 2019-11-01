Blond Bombshell Alexa Collins Celebrates The Weekend In A Skimpy Cupped Bikini

Alexis Collins is celebrating the weekend in a skimpy little bikini. The model took to Instagram on Friday morning to share her excitement that the week was coming to a close with a sexy beach shot.

In the photo, Alexa looks like a total blond bombshell as she sits on the beach with her knees digging into the sand. The swimwear model stunned while wearing a red cupped bikini with white stripes and ruffles on the top and bottom.

The tiny two-piece left little to the imagination and flaunted Alexa’s ample cleavage, toned arms, and flat tummy. Her rock hard abs and long, lean legs were also thrust into the spotlight in the photo as she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Alexa wore her golden locks in straight strands that blew behind her back in the wind. She covered her mane with a beige sunhat, which she held onto with her hand. Alexa also accessorized the look with a pair of large hoop earrings.

The model opted for a glamorous makeup style in the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She also decided on pink blush for her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a bright pink gloss on her lips to complete the gorgeous look.

In the background of the photo a bright blue sky along with white, puffy clouds can be seen. The scene behind her also boasted plenty of green foliage, making the snap picture perfect.

Of course, Alexa’s over 616,000 followers couldn’t help but gush over the bikini shot, which earned over 2,100 likes and more than 70 comments in the first hour after it went live on Instagram.

“Gorgeous babe. Have a great weekend. Sexy swimsuit,” one of Alexa’s social media followers commented on the photo.

“You are such a beautiful bikini babe!” another adoring fan stated in the comments section.

“Beauty with fantastic body. So sexy,” a third social media user wrote, adding multiple red kiss lip emoji.

“Wow. So insanely hot. Gorgeous and beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

However, while it may seem that Alexa Collins basically lives in a bikini, she also knows how to rock a racy dress. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that the model showed off her curves in an electric blue two-piece dress, which boasted as hip-high slit and an off-the-shoulder element, giving her fans something to drool over as they eagerly awaited the return of her bikini content.