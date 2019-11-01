Dua Lipa’s Fans React To New Single & Video For ‘Don’t Start Now’

Dua Lipa has been teasing fans over the past few weeks about her new single, “Don’t Start Now,” and has finally released the single worldwide.

The Inquisitr previously reported Lipa in a neon barely-there top that displayed her midriff. At the time, the “Lost In Your Light” hitmaker didn’t confirm whether the image was a still from the music video. However, today confirmed that it was after she premiered the video on her official YouTube channel.

“Don’t Start Now” hears Dua in more of a disco groove compared to her previous singles and it seems that fans can expect more of that.

In an interview with The Hits Radio, Lipa stated that her 2018 singles, “One Kiss” with Calvin Harris and “Electricity” Silk City influence her to transition to more dance-pop elements.

Since the release of the new track and video, Dua’s loyal fans have reacted positively on social media.

“Say whatever you want, this is her BEST single and many artists could only DREAM about comeback like this. She snapped again, but are we shocked???? A goddess. #DontStartNow,” one user tweeted.

“The way that Dua Lipa has continuously served amazing visuals throughout her career… her mind,” another shared.

“Good morning. #DontStartNow is the best pop release this year, I said what I said,” a third Twitter account insisted.

“She’s becoming more versatile every time she releases a song,” a fourth fan declared.

In the span of two hours, Lipa’s music video has already been watched more than 465,000 times, proving her relevancy in today’s industry.

Tonight, she will perform the track on The Graham Norton Show in the U.K.

The single will be taken from her second studio album which is scheduled to be released next year. The “Kiss and Make Up” songstress told The Hits Radio that she will be announcing the album title around the end of November/early December. The next single Lipa is scheduled to release will be the album title track and which will also be promoted with a music video. She did mention that the album title consists of two words and is completely finished.

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr revealed that Dua had been listening to a lot of No Doubt, Prince, OutKast, and old Gwen Stefani when making the upcoming LP. She said the album felt like a dancercise class and that it is really fun.

Dua has a lot to live up to with her second studio album after her debut self-titled release helped her become the most-streamed female artist from the U.K., per BBC.