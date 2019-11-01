Donald Trump Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle Rock A ‘Witch Hunt’ Couples Costume For Halloween

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend paid homage to one of the president's favorite phrases on Halloween.

For Halloween, Donald Trump Jr. and former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle chose a couples costume inspired by the president’s fondness of the term “witch hunt.”

On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram to show off the outfits that he and his girlfriend rocked for Halloween. The president’s 41-year-old son is an avid hunter, so he likely didn’t have to look any further than his own closet for his costume. He dressed up like the “hunt” half of the couples costume by wearing an all-camouflage ensemble that included a jacket, pants, and a baseball cap. He also held a compound hunting bow and arrows.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, 50, dressed up like the “witch” half of the couples costume by rocking a classic witch outfit that consisted of a belted, form-fitting black and purple dress and a pointy black hat.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Donald Trump Jr. explained why he and his girlfriend picked the costumes that they did.

“Witch Hunt!!! Happy Halloween folks!” he wrote. “With all the bullsh*t the Democrats are throwing out there we just couldn’t resist. #witchhunt #halloween #halloweencostume #trickortreat.”

Because Trump Jr. included an obscenity in the caption of his photo, his post couldn’t be embedded here. However, Guilfoyle also uploaded a picture of their costumes on her Instagram page. Her post included a solo snapshot of her outfit. She’s sitting on a bed with her skirt flared out so that its purple and black color-blocked lining is visible.

Fans of the couple took the comments sections of their posts to let them know how much they adored their costumes.

“Love it!!! Kimberly’s costume looks great but you went as yourself Don?,” remarked one of Trump Jr.’s followers.

“Haha!!! This is epic!! And you guys look great!” another remarked.

Donald Trump Jr.’s father often uses the term “witch hunt” in reference to his political foes and investigations into his behavior. In these scenarios, the president is the persecuted victim accused of being a witch and his enemies are the hunters. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the phrase made an appearance on the president’s Twitter page on Halloween morning shortly after the House voted to formalize its impeachment inquiry.

“The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History!” President Donald Trump tweeted.

According to The Nation, the president has tweeted the term “witch hunt” almost 300 times since becoming president. He’s also compared the Robert Mueller investigation to the practice of finding, torturing, and executing those suspected of dabbling in the dark arts. However, the president’s usage of the two words increased dramatically in the weeks after the Ukraine scandal broke. Donald Trump’s alleged pressure on Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 presidential election is what sparked the impeachment inquiry, and it also spurred the president to begin tweeting the term “witch hunt” an average of 1.3 times per day.