Carrie Underwood’s Husband Shares Rare Photo With Their Two Sons: ‘Tour Life’

Mike Fisher posted a hilariously hectic photo with 4-year-old Isaiah and 9-month-old Jacob.

Carrie Underwood‘s husband Mike Fisher shared a rare snap of himself with both of their sons as the star wrapped up her big “Cry Pretty Tour 360” on Halloween. The retired hockey player headed to Instagram Stories to give fans a peek inside his hectic life as a dad to 4-year-old Isaiah and 9-month-old Jacob, as the hilarious photo showed him being completely bombarded by his boys.

The snap – which can be seen on Twitter – showed Mike sat on what appeared to be a tour bus with little Jacob on his lap who had both of his arms up in the air. But while the athlete contended with holding on to his youngest son in front of him, Isaiah got playful on his top half as he climbed on his dad and wrapped both of his legs around his neck

As is normal for the famous couple, Isaiah’s face wasn’t visible in the new photo. The youngster instead had his back to the camera as Carrie and Mike have previously admitted that they’ve opted not to share photos of his face for privacy reasons.

However, Mike’s more than half a million followers still got an adorable look at his tufts of hair and blue PJs. Isaiah also rocked his nightwear during his fun time with his dad and brother, as he got into the Halloween spirit in a pair of black The Nightmare Before Christmas pajamas.

Also adding to the organized chaos was one of the family’s dogs. Their pooch Penny could be seen curled up alongside the trio as they all played together.

Mike – who kept things casual in a grey lounge-wear outfit – joked about his crazy life with his and Carrie’s boys and pets, adding the hashtag #tourlife to his post with a big smiley face.

Notably, the famous couple have only shared a handful of photos of their youngest son since welcoming him into the world back in January, but do share snaps of Isaiah slightly more regularly. However, Carrie also opted to treat her followers hoping to see her adorable family in a major way on Halloween.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a few hours after Mike posted his photo, the “Southbound” singer uploaded her own family photo on her Instagram account that showed their mismatched Halloween costumes while they all posed together backstage prior to her final tour stop.

Loading...

That snap showed Carrie as the Cheer Bear in a cute pink onesie, while Isaiah got very dressed up to play The Grinch. His little brother – who was being held by his dad – was his dog Max. As for Mike, he showed off his country side in a black tank top, mullet, and fake moustache as Buck Daniels.

Billboard reported that Carrie also got in on the Halloween action after sharing the family snap with her millions of followers as she played her final tour stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. Her band mates and support acts dressed up to play a prank on her during the show.