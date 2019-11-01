Kim Kardashian West Is A Sexy Betty Rubble With Her Kids Rounding Out A ‘Flintstones’ Cast For Halloween

Kardashian West is seen dressed as Betty Rubble, but three of her children stole the show in their adorable 'Flintstones' costumes.

Reality star, makeup aficionado, and lawyer-in-training Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram on Friday – the day after Halloween – to share photos of her famous family decked out in outfits from the popular ’60s show The Flintstones.

In the first set of two photos, Kardashian West is seen dressed as Betty Rubble, wearing her spin on the decades-old character’s classic look. Her hair, which is most likely a wig, is styled in a short bob with bangs swept to the side, just like the Flintstones character she’s portraying. She wore a skin-tight blue dress that was cut up at the bottom to match the one worn by Betty Rubble in the popular cartoon. Around her neck, the mother of four wore a white seashell necklace.

The reality star’s oldest daughter, North, was dressed as Wilma Flinstone, the matriarch of the cartoon that premiered in 1960. The 6-year-old wore a bright white dress to echo Wilma’s signature look, and like mom, the dress was a bit tattered around the edges to be true to the character. She wore a bright red wig in what appeared to a shade close to Burgundy. While it doesn’t exactly match the shade of the character’s hair – more of a bright orange – the wig, styled in a tight bun like the character, leaves no confusion of who she’s portraying in the costume. The daughter of Kim and Kanye wore a white necklace comprised of several three-dimensional geometric shapes, which were not quite spheres.

In the second photo, Kardashian West’s daughter, Chicago, joined the family fun dressed as Pebbles Flintstone. Like her mother’s costume, Chicago’s outfit looked like it was pulled directly from the animated television show. Wearing a bright orange wing wig with a bone near the bun, the 1-year-old looking lovingly toward her sister. Chicago, who is West and Kardashian West’s third-born child, wore a light green dress with black shapes on it, just like Pebbles in the show that aired for six seasons until 1966.

In another Instagram post, son Saint joined the party, decked out as the patriarch of the Flintstone family, Fred Flintstone. Wearing a jagged yellow outfit, and a messy black wig, Saint channeled the character down to the ill-fitting tie he wore around his neck.

“Flintstones,” Kardashian West captioned one of the photos, adding a bone emoji.

“Yabba Dabba Doo!,” she captioned the other photo set, a popular phrase from the famous show.

In typical Flintstones fashion, neither Kardashian West nor her children wore any footwear. Kardashian West’s youngest child, son Psalm, born earlier this year – in May – was not present in the photo, nor was her husband, rapper Kanye West, who last week released his ninth studio album Jesus Is King. In a recent interview, West recently said his marriage to Kardashian was a “great stabler” for him.